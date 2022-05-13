‘Arson’ Closes Lovin’s in Downtown El Centro

EL CENTRO — The popular Lovin’s Cantina in downtown El Centro has been red-tagged by the city after a suspicious fire in the early-morning hours of Thursday, May 12 wiped out the electrical system, according to an El Centro Fire Department official.

The owners of Lovin’s Cantina, at 459 Main St., are calling the fire an arson, yet El Centro fire Battalion Chief Brad Chapin would only say its “suspicious in nature,” “we have ruled out any typical cause,” and the fire is under investigation by both the police and fire departments.

El Centro Fire Department was called out to the fire at 4:09 a.m.

Minimal damage occurred to the interior of the cantina; the bulk of the damage was at the electrical box in the rear of the building that did destroy the electrical system, Chapin said.

“The fire itself was a relatively small fire, but the main reason why the bar has been closed down is because damage to the electrical system. So that’s the main cause of the red tag on the building,” Chapin added.

“The fire was mostly contained to a service utility shed. … That service shed had the electrical feed and the electrical panel meter, all that stuff in it,” the battalion chief said. “So that was all damaged to the point where the building can’t be occupied until the electrical is repaired by a certified electrician.”

Chapin said there was some minor damage inside the bar itself.

Lovin’s Cantina ownership would only confirm the arson, but declined to comment further when contacted on Friday morning, May 13.

Fire response involved three El Centro engines and a total of 12 fire personnel. Chapin said the last engine and crew cleared the scene at 6:23 a.m.

On social media, Lovin’s Cantina received an outpouring of support after it posted a few photos of the bar and a message late Thursday:

“We’re at a loss for words. Lovin’s will be closed until further notice due to arson. We’ll be back soon.”