Brawley Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

BRAWLEY — A man was taken into custody in connection to the alleged stabbing of an individual about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 near Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, the Brawley Police Department reported.

Michael Anthony Gonzalez, age and city of residence undisclosed, was arrested by Brawley police shortly after they responded to a report of a physical altercation involving a knife, a Brawley Police Department press release stated.

After responding police had observed Gonzalez walking away from the vicinity of the incident, Gonzalez allegedly attempted to elude them, the department stated.

Multiple weapons were reportedly recovered at the scene, police said. The department’s Investigations Team is investigating of the incident.

The victim was flown by air ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs due to the injuries he sustained. The victim was listed as being in stable condition and expected to recover, the department reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Brawley police detective Sgt. Green at 760-351-3018.