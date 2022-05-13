Fire Inside Old Cistern Brings Big Response

EL CENTRO — A small fire in an abandoned cistern brought a near-tactical response from the El Centro Fire Department on Friday morning, May 13, complete with the deployment of the department’s urban search and rescue trailer and its specialized equipment.

Although it was all for naught, fire personnel found themselves sawing through six inches of concrete to access the innards of the cistern on the chance that a person or a body might be held within, El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña said a few hours after the incident occurred.

While he didn’t have all the details, Ceseña said the fire was reported around 9 a.m. in an old city water cistern to the rear of the empty lot immediately west of First Imperial Credit Union at 1602 Main St.

“We have to make sure that there’s not somebody in there, so we treated this as a rescue and ended up cutting up on into the system to look at it,” the chief explained, adding that just below the entrance into the cistern there is a whole section inaccessible that fire personnel could not see into.

People have been known to climb into the city’s old cisterns, he said. Many years ago, Ceseña added, he recalled a cistern south of the city near the current location of Kohls and innercare (formerly Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo) that the homeless would enter.