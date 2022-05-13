Institute of Peace Honors CUHS AVID Students

EL CENTRO — The United States Institute of Peace honored Central Union High School’s freshman Advancement Via Individual Determination students and their teacher, Haydee Rodriguez, who completed her first year of being California’s first and only “peace teacher.”

Institute of Peace Senior Outreach Officer Allison Sturma represented the organization during an AVID Awards Ceremony at CUHS on Thursday evening, May 12 and spoke during the ceremony, celebrating the students’ peace projects, which involved creating children’s books on different peacemakers throughout history.

Senior Outreach Officer Allison Sturma of the United States Institute of Peace celebrated students’ peace projects, which involved creating children’s books on different peacemakers throughout history, during the AVID Awards Ceremony at CUHS on Thursday, May 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“It has been an absolute privilege to have the time to spend with Ms. Rodriguez throughout the year … it’s been a delight to come and spend the day here as a school and get to interact with the students,” Sturma said during her address.

The U.S. Institute of Peace is a national, nonpartisan, independent institute founded by Congress and dedicated to the proposition that a world without violent conflict is possible.

While USIP does focus heavily on education, they are not limited to that endeavor. USIP also serves as a nonpartisan government partner and trusted intermediary among foreign governments, works in conflict zones at the community level and with national and regional governments, develop strategies to resolve violent conflict, and develops solutions to the most pressing peace and security challenges.

As an Institute of Peace-recognized peace teacher, it was Rodriguez’s responsibility to take the USIP’s peace- and inclusion-focused curriculum and implement it within her classroom. Rodriguez began by having her students research a specific peacemaker, then write a children’s book. This not only demonstrated their own understanding of the individual but also provided educational material for younger grades.

“I really wanted to think outside of the box, and do something really creative with my students,” Rodriguez said in an interview after the ceremony.

Rodriguez commented how surprised she was by the peacemakers her students chose, imagining that they would pick Nobel Peace Prize winners or world leaders.

Instead, Rodriguez said her students chose many artists and musicians whose works focused on peaceful, non-violent, and anti-war themes such as Picasso, Banksy, and John Lennon, after having a large class discussion on the difficulty of finding non-violent music.

Fifteen-year-old freshman AVID student Leilani Favila and her mother, Tufa, attended the ceremony, with Leilani expressing excitement at being honored, and her mother beaming with pride at all Leilani accomplished this year.

“I feel really good about being honored … I am really happy,” Leilani said.

Fifteen-year-old freshman AVID student Leilani Favila (right) and her mother Tufa (left) listen to speakers before Leilani was honored during the AVID Awards Ceremony at CUHS on Thursday, May 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Alumni and Awards

Alongside honoring the peacemakers in the ninth grade, the AVID Award Ceremony also honored outstanding students in the AVID program at the other three grade levels, and featured two more guest speakers, Superior Judge Marco Nuñez and Congressman Juan Vargas’ Imperial County representative and El Centro’s mayor, Tomas Oliva.

Oliva and Nuñez are CUHS alumni, with Nuñez additionally sharing that he has mentored CUHS students for many years, and regularly keeps in contact with them before encouraging the students to keep working hard to achieve their goals.

Oliva spoke to the pride he has for CUHS students and their accomplishments, as a representative of Vargas’ office, as mayor of El Centro, and as an alumnus of the school. He concluded his speech by giving the AVID teachers a little bit of a hard time, since he had been rejected by AVID due to a conflict with his Gifted and Talented Education classes.

“It’s OK, I’m mayor of El Centro now, so look who’s laughing now,” Oliva said.

Awards given to students ranged in subject, but included things like most improved, class notetaker, class organizers, among others. One student in Jennifer Burt’s 11th grade AVID class, Marco Alvarez, grew emotional as he accepted his award for “most improved,” silently accepting his award with tears in his eyes.

With tears in his eyes, Marco Alvarez (left) grew emotional as he accepted his award for “most improved” during the AVID Awards Ceremony at CUHS on Thursday, May 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The award ceremony also honored all of the seniors, sharing photos of them and their plans for after graduation, before gifting them a stole which had their names embroidered on it. These seniors plan to move onto a wide variety of institutions after graduation, including Imperial Valley College, the U.S. Marine Corps, and University of California San Diego.

Joining the other speakers was Ashley Hernandez, who was given the honor of performing the senior address. Hernandez spoke kindly to her classmates, encouraging them to follow through with all of their life’s pursuits and reminiscing about the moments they’ve shared throughout their high school journey.

“I cannot wait to see your completion. Their journey ahead of us will be hard … but I believe in the strength I have witnessed, and I believe you can do it,” Hernandez said.

Examples of Books on Peacemakers