SDSU-IV Grads Praised for Prevailing Amid Pandemic

CALEXICO — Luis Enrique Vizcaino’s goal to obtain a higher education was set pretty early in his life, thanks to having a mother who’s an educator.

Yet for all his preparation, Vizcaino could not have envisioned that a global pandemic would nearly derail his pursuit of an undergraduate degree in social sciences at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley.

Those challenges proved significant enough that he almost lost sight of his goal of graduating. Almost, but not quite, because Vizcaino was among the more than 280 Aztecs who participated in the Class of 2022 commencement on Thursday, May 12 at the university’s Calexico campus.

Degree in hand, Vizcaino is now turning his sights on becoming a teacher to ensure other young students are able to pursue an education and their dreams.

“I always knew that I wanted to be a teacher,” Vizcaino said. “Be that extra help that students need. Be part of that journey for them.”

Fittingly, the role that education plays in a person’s development and path to success was the dominant theme at the campus’ 62nd annual commencement ceremony, which this year reverted to its traditional format after having adopted a drive-through presentation amid the pandemic last year.

The role of the family was also given high praise during the commencement address of Dr. Cristina Alfaro, SDSU associate vice president for international affairs.

At the start of her remarks, Alfaro asked that the graduates’ family members please stand so that they could be honored for their support and sacrifices.

San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre was on hand to congratulate the Imperial Valley campus’ Class of 2022 during its commencement on Thursday, May 12 in Calexico. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The native Calexican then spoke of her humble beginnings growing up near the international border and her amazement with now being a professor and a provost chair who advocates for both students and educators on both sides of the United States-Mexico border.

She also recalled her encounter as a youngster with the famed farmworker advocate Cesar Chavez, who told a group of young teens that education was the key to unlocking their true potential. A sentiment that Alfaro wholeheartedly embraced.

“The key to raising oneself out of poverty, the key to changing the trajectory of our lives, the key to inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams, the key to making an impact beyond our wildest imagination,” she said.

Alfaro was one of several speakers at the graduation ceremony who heaped praise on the Class of 2022 for learning to adapt to the pandemic, demonstrating that they have “the grit and the heart to take on whatever the future brings.”

Because of the unexpected circumstances of their academic journey, SDSU-IV’s graduating students bore the hallmarks of fortitude, perseverance and improvisation, all traits that interim SDSU-IV Dean Dr. Mark Wheeler said he expected them to put to good use.

“Nothing goes wasted,” he said. “You are our hope for the future.”

Wheeler also used his time at the podium to recognize the Native American tribes — Cucapa, Kumeyaay and Quechan — that have historically called the Imperial Valley region their home, a first-ever land acknowledgement for an SDSU-IV campus commencement.

In his estimation, the commencement ceremony was “the best party in town tonight,” and highlighted the rural Valley’s unique level of intimacy. Graduating students would do well to leverage the friendships born of that intimacy in their future endeavors.

“We need to bring that to the world,” Wheeler said.

As someone who wasn’t initially sure she was going to attend college, Imperial resident and SDSU-IV graduate Savannah Woodward said she credits a high school history class with motivating her to pursue a higher education.

The history major said she plans to take a temporary hiatus from academia before applying to graduate school to study either history or library science. The avowed book lover said she’s enchanted by the atmosphere of a library and would enjoy helping patrons access the resources they need.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Woodward said.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley interim Dean Mark Wheeler congratulated the Imperial Valley campus’ Class of 2022 during its commencement on Thursday, May 12 in Calexico. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The Class of 2022 had a total of 360 graduates, 284 of whom had registered for the commencement ceremony, an SDSU-IV official said.

Academic excellence awards were provided to graduating Aztecs Mariela Ponce and Associated Students president Carlos Fitch, who was also named as the Class of 2022’s outstanding graduate.

During his remarks to his fellow graduates, Fitch honored his parents, who had immigrated to the U.S. illegally decades ago to provide a better future for their children.

“It is my hope that students like me have a more equitable pathway to higher education and do not have to encounter the various challenges that come with being the child of immigrants or immigrants ourselves,” Fitch said.

Speaking at times in both English and Spanish, SDSU President Dr. Adela de la Torre started off her welcoming address by stating that the magic she had initially felt during a similar visit to the Calexico campus four years ago was not lost on her.

“What’s happening in Imperial Valley today and tomorrow is one of the most exciting things that I have seen in the last four years,” de la Torre said. “There’s an energy and purpose. There’s an outcome for the future.”

Thursday night’s graduates were joining a distinguished body of alumni who have obtained success and prestige in the public and private sector, de la Torre said.

Her speech further alluded to the university’s expansion in the Valley, including the planned development of a STEM facility at its Brawley campus, the hiring of additional staff and expanded courses and undergraduate programs, and proposed student housing at the Calexico campus.

Much like the main campus has contributed greatly to the economy of the San Diego region — to the tune of $6 billion in gross domestic product — de la Torre said she is hoping SDSU’s presence in Imperial County can have a relatively similar impact.

In an email that was sent out by de la Torre’s office on Friday, May 13, it was announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom had proposed $80 million in funding for San Diego State University-Imperial Valley as part of his revised general fund budget for fiscal 2022-2023.

The funding would help establish a 65,000-square-foot Innovation Campus at the Brawley campus to house science, technology, chemistry, engineering and mathematics programming, the email stated.

A trained economist, de la Torre said that education holds the key for a brighter future for the Valley.

“We will open the world to the beauty of this great valley,” she said during the commencement ceremony.