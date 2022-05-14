Sen. Hueso, Asm. Garcia Call for Lithium Valley Unity

CALIPTRIA — State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, called for unity during a roundtable discussion of California’s revised 2022-2023 budget proposal, which included funding opportunities for Imperial County’s Lithium Valley projects.

Dozens crowded into Calipatria’s Christ Community Church on Friday, May 13 to join in the discussion of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May revised budget proposal, including industry leaders, community leaders, government officials, school board representatives, and community members.

State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, encourages locals to unite to develop Lithium Valley projects during a roundtable discussion on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised 2022-2023 budget proposal at Calipatria’s Christ Community Church on Friday, May 13. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We need to come together and unify … that is the only way we will be able to hold the federal government to invest in Imperial County,” said Hueso, who reiterated the point throughout the meeting.

It became clear during the roundtable that unifying Imperial County would be a bigger challenge than initially thought, as representatives from Imperial County’s Northend communities, including Calipatria, Niland, and the communities around the southern end of the Salton Sea, advocated strongly for a larger share of the income expected to be produced through the taxation of Lithium Valley projects.

While the budget is open for negotiation until it passes in June, as it stands now, tax revenue from lithium extraction projects would face an 80/20 split, with 80 percent going back into the county for redistribution and the other 20 percent going to Salton Sea restoration projects.

Of the 80 percent given to the county, Hueso and Garcia are advocating for 25 percent to 30 percent to go directly into the Northend, which is a standard formula for disadvantaged communities in California.

This did not sit well with Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich, who was adamant about wanting more than 30 percent to go toward the Northend, since it has historically been underserved and overlooked by the county, state, and federal governments.

“Gone are the days where (Calipatria) sits on the sidelines quietly.… We will fight for what we deserve,” Nava-Froelich said.

Further pushback came from Calipatria business owner and Calipatria Unified School District board President Michael Fong, who wants to see more investment in Calipatria and Niland’s crumbling infrastructure.

Calipatria business owner and Calipatria Unified School District board President Michael Fong demands to see investment in Calipatria’s crumbling infrastructure during a roundtable discussion of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised 2022-2023 budget proposal at Calipatria’s Christ Community Church on Friday, May 13. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“You need to invest in Calipatria’s infrastructure starting underground on up … our roads and our sewers cannot handle these new developments,” Fong said.

Most in attendance seemed excited about the new purposed budget, which will include $5 million reserved for Imperial County to complete an Environmental Impact Report for the lithium and geothermal development area and a statewide $5.2 billion water and drought package that will support natural areas and ecosystem restoration associated with the Salton Sea.

On top of funds the state is aiming directly to Imperial County, Newsom’s new budget includes $676 million to expand zero-emission vehicles and the advancement of equitable clean mobility options with a focus on low-income consumers and $240 million to reduce air-pollution exposure through targeted air monitoring and community emissions reduction programs, both of which Imperial County would qualify for.

The meeting ended with a sense of accomplishment and optimism, with most seeming to agree that Imperial County is making great strides in moving forward with the potential for lithium development.

“For the first time in 55 years, I believe we are finally being listened to,” Calipatria resident John Hernandez said to Garcia and Hueso during the meeting.

$80 Million Budgeted For SDSU

Newsom’s revised budget proposal also included $80 million for San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus, to support SDSU-IV’s already existing plans to redevelop its Brawley campus.

SDSU-IV hopes to expand the Brawley campus to be able to support STEM labs and classrooms for the university’s new high-demand four-year nursing programs and expanded public health and environmental health programs.

Plans are in place at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley to develop a 65,000-square-foot Innovation Campus to house science, technology, chemistry, engineering and mathematics programming. | SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY ILLUSTRATION

“We are dealing with the workforce in a way that I am really excited about — working with San Diego State University. They are looking at investing in a center to develop a pathway for locals. I love this,” Gov. Newsom said in his budget announcement on Friday. “So often, when the next gold rush comes in, it goes to the pockets of fancy folks and doesn’t go back to the community. We are trying to avoid that.”

The development of the STEM programing is largely centered around preparing a workforce for Imperial County’s Lithium Valley industry, which will build a lithium infrastructure to expand clean energy, reach the state’s net-zero emissions goals, create new jobs and benefit both Imperial Valley and the state, according to state officials.

Funds for Newsom’s budget announcement will go to a new 65,000-square-foot Innovation Campus on the Brawley site to house science, technology, chemistry, engineering and mathematics programming, according to a press release issued by SDSU.

Currently, the design for SDSU’s new Brawley campus building includes 25,000 square feet to be dedicated to labs and core facilities with major instruments, 20,000 square feet of STEM-focused classroom and teaching laboratory spaces, and 10,000 square feet of office space.

Comite Civico del Valle’s executive director, Luis Olmedo, a member of the Lithium Valley Commission, released a statement after the roundtable discussion in support of the new purposed budget.

“Comite Civico del Valle is extremely excited about the Governor’s proposal to build a new SDSU STEM facility in Brawley. In coalition with SDSU, CCV advocated aggressively to ensure that Imperial Valley students with a career interest in our local clean energy economy be provided the educational opportunity to attain a homegrown job that not only contributes to combating climate change, but also fighting local air pollution,” Olmedo stated.