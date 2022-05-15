Holtville Car Show | MEGAN JONES VIDEO

HOLTVILLE — Holt Park and the surrounding asphalt was a toasty 103 degrees this weekend when it played host to 141 cars, trucks and bikes (a cool pedal car and a couple motorcycles) from 21 different car clubs.

It was all about the numbers during the seventh annual Holtville Car Club Car Show, where vice president George Padilla said the turnout has been about 100 cars in past years.

Prizes were given out during raffles and entrance fees and any other proceeds went to Holtville High School students.

There were award winners in several classes, including cars, trucks, classics, customs, imports, lowriders, muscle cars, motorcycles, pedal cars, and bikes.

Awards were Sheriff’s Choice, Jose Rascon of Calexico, 1969 Chevy truck; Farthest Distance, Carlos Ochoa of Chandler, Arizona, 1964 Pontiac Catalina; Most Members, Drifters Car Club of El Centro; Best in Show, Enoz Cota of La Quinta, 1946 Chevy Fleetline.

With the show sweltering throughout, surely the Hawaiian shave ice on site was a popular counterpoint to tons of gleaming hot steel.