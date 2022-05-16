EL CENTRO — Shouts of “Bans off my body!” came from the 30-plus people gathered on the sidewalk in front of the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Health Center in El Centro on Saturday morning, May 14.

Men and women held up signs calling for protections of health rights and women’s rights. Cars zoomed by on Fourth Street honking in what mostly seemed to be support, with a thumbs up from a few drivers and passengers.

“Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights that we have today,” Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Community Engagement Manager Alberto Galvan said. “So now it’s our turn, it’s our turn to fight.”

Saturday was declared a National Day of Action by Planned Parenthood, where supporters, volunteers, and community members come together to show support and show that “we will not back down, we will continue fighting,” Galvan said as a number of speakers addressed the supporters gathered in El Centro.

Imperial County was one of three “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies held by Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest on Saturday. Others were in Riverside and San Diego, the latter of which included a march.

Across the country emotions and passions are still running high two weeks after the leaked draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court that could overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case, a decision that in 1973 ruled the Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction and regulation.

Linda Carpio of Brawley used a visceral image from her youth for her sign, a clothes hanger often used in unsafe and sometimes deadly abortions during a rally outside the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Health Center in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

On May 2, a leaked draft of an opinion piece from the Supreme Court was released to media. The draft, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, indicates that the highest court in the nation is prepared to overturn the case. Alito writes that abortion is not historically enshrined in the Constitution and is not rooted in the nation’s traditions.

If the case is overturned, the power of abortion regulation will go back to the states. There are 23 states already planning to pass some form of restriction or outright banning of abortion, including trigger clauses that would go into effect if the draft becomes the final vote and does overturn the court case.

As women’s rights and health rights advocates have continued to rally since the draft leaked, El Centro has already seen at least one impromptu rally on the Imperial County Courthouse steps. On May 14, numerous speakers and community members gathered, calling on the community to keep fighting.

Planned Parenthood’s Galvan said it is obvious the people care about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade with their presence at the center on Saturday, adding it was the community that wanted to have a protest rally to do something, anything to fight.

Vivian Perez, specialty services manager of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest El Centro Health Center, reassured the public at Saturday’s rally that the center is there and it not going anywhere, that it will continue to be there for the community as a safe haven. Not just for the Imperial Valley community but for neighboring cities and states.

“No matter who you are, what religion, whatever color you are it doesn’t matter, we are here to serve you no matter how far you travel,” Perez said. “We all have the fundamental right to make our own decisions about our own bodies, not politicians, not anybody else, and let’s keep it that way.”

Planned Parenthood provides a number of healthcare services options for the public. Planned Parenthood provides sexual education and reproductive healthcare services, cancer screenings, and education about healthy relationships and family.

El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva, also a field representative for Congressman Juan Vargas, D-Chula Vista, told the public on Saturday that he himself at one point sought the services of Planned Parenthood, saying that there is more to it than just abortion. And if abortion is involved, that is a person’s choice.

“We realize that there is an attack on women in this country, there is an attack on your privacy,” Oliva said. “That is why we are upset, that is why we are here.”

El Centro residents Marina Corral and her 16-year-old daughter, Isabele Thornburg, held their handmade signs at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally on Saturday, May 14 outside the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Health Center in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Brawley resident Linda Carpio was there to stand up for young people, and for her own daughters and grandchildren. Her support was also colored by her own experience as a child when she and a friend were nearly raped. She said thinking back on that situation, she couldn’t image what life would have been like or what it is like for women in similar situations who become pregnant from rape.

“I believe we have a right to choose. I myself would not do it, but there are factors involved,” Carpio said. “I came here to back up the young people.”

Gilberto Manzanarez of Calexico was out in support because he felt, as a man, he must stand up for women’s rights, his sister and niece’s rights. He also wants to fight against what he calls a dangerous precedent that could cause a ban on many rights in the country, including same-sex marriage.

“It’s always been on the table, and I never thought nobody would actually touch that subject until the decision got leaked,” Manzanarez said. “At which point it didn’t surprise me, but at the same time it did in the sense that this is a blatant attack on women’s rights.”

El Centro sisters Frances Lopez and Susana Salgado said their protests were for the same reasons as Manzanarez. This wasn’t just about abortion, they said. Both were ready to fight and protest to protect their families.

Lopez said she has an LGBTQ+ daughter who is in a same-sex marriage, and she is afraid the overturning of Roe vs. Wade will affect her daughter’s rights not only as a member of the LGBTQ+ community but as a woman.

“I was born in the ’60s. I didn’t see a lot of things, but I can see what can be taken away from people, and they don’t see that. It’s scary,” Lopez said. “It’s bigger than abortion.”

Salgado took it a step further, saying the she believes the decision will also affect inter-racial marriages and even contraceptives and women’s healthcare. Salgado added that the judges have no right to push their views on her or other people.

“It’s very scary for women, it’ll push us back to 50 years ago, and it is scary for our daughters, our trans daughters, our gay daughters and sons,” Salgado said. “The way the draft is, he (Alito) is trying to undermine our whole right to privacy which affects a lot of our rights that we have taken for granted and fought so hard for 50 years ago.”

Volunteers with Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest help make signs for a rally protesting what appears to be the impending reversal of Roe v. Wade during a rally outside the Imperial Valley Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest Health Center in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Marina Corral, another El Centro resident, brought her 16-year-old daughter, Isabele Thornburg, to show support and show her daughter that there are health options for her in the Valley.

“We are disenfranchising and taking away opportunities to the states that need it the most, where we have impoverished or people of color who need healthcare choices and safe access to healthcare,” Corral said. “Injustice somewhere is injustice everywhere, and we have to fight for them.”

Just south of the El Centro Planned Parenthood clinic is the Imperial Valley Life Center, a Christian-based center established shortly after the Planned Parenthood facility was established. The Life Center is focused on helping women through all stages of life, including discouraging abortion. A small group of about six demonstrators stood outside the Life Center, holding signs directly in opposition to the Planned Parenthood rally, calling for an end to abortion.

Marty Ellet is the owner of the building and one of those who demonstrates against abortion every week. He said he was pleased with the Supreme Court’s ruling, but not so much that California is planning to keep abortion legal. Ellet sees the Planned Parenthood group as people who are deceived by the “enemy.”

“It’s really sad to see so many people here deceived by the idea that women have the right to kill their own babies,” Ellet said on Saturday. “That’s our beef. Of course, we are happy to see the overturning of Roe vs. Wade but we are not happy with California passing something like AB 23, where abortion would be legal for all nine months plus perinatal death.”

The Imperial Valley Life Center held a counter protest next door to the El Centro Planned Parenthood clinic on Saturday, May 14. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has already proclaimed the state will be putting out a reproductive healthcare package that will protect women’s rights to abortion and healthcare. The package is projected to cost $125 million.

Jennifer Mitosinka was also outside the IV Life Center to protest with her daughters to “stand for life” and to pray. Mitosinka said she has been protesting against abortion and Planned Parenthood since she was 8 years old, saying that babies need to be protected.

“It is wrong to not stand for the unborn who cannot voice their own opinion, we need to be here for the voiceless,” Mitosinka said.

Though the leaked opinion piece was only a draft, there is a chance it could be finalized as is sometime in early July. If that were to happen, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest community organizer Maribel Padilla said a candlelight vigil on the Imperial County Courthouse steps is already being planned sometime in June or July for all the women and children the decision will affect.