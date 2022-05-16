BASEBALL: Vikings Fail to Make Playoffs

EL CENTRO — The Holtville High School baseball team finished its regular season splitting a pair of Imperial Valley League games against Central Union High and found itself outside of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoff picture.

The Vikings (11-13-2 overall, 4-4 in the IVL) finished the season as the 13th-ranked team in Division IV with the playoffs only taking the top-12 teams. Holtville finished in third place in the IVL, with Southwest winning the league with a 7-1 mark, followed by Brawley Union (6-2), Holtville (4-4), Imperial (2-6) and Central (1-7).

It’s that lone victory by the Spartans that likely kept Holtville out of the playoffs. Central scored a 1-0 victory over the Vikings on Tuesday, May 10, in Holtville.

The Spartans got a masterful pitching performance from freshman Tate Preece as he allowed no runs and five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. Freshman Sergio Garcia came in with one out in the seventh inning and got the final two outs for the save.

On the windy evening, Holtville senior Rafa Espinoza also pitched a gem, giving up just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Central got its only run in the top of the second inning by getting the bases loaded thanks to two Holtville errors and a single. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Spartans’ senior Elijah Perez then grounded into a double play that scored the only run of the game.

The Vikings loaded the bases with one out in the first inning and failed to score and got the first two runners on in the seventh inning and again failed to plate a run.

In the rematch at Central on Thursday, May 12, Holtville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, with the Spartans making in 3-1 in the bottom of the second. The Vikings added four runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh for the 11-2 victory.

Espinoza and senior J.R. Garewal both had two hits and two RBIs for the Vikings while junior Bently Rothfleisch and sophomore Bryce Buscaglia both had two hits and one RBI.

Junior Raul Sierra got the victory on the mound, going 6.2 innings, allowing just two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

As for the Imperial Valley teams in the CIF-SDS baseball playoffs, Southwest will host a play-in game in Division II on Monday, May 16, against Coronado. The winner of that game will travel to take on La Jolla Country Day in another play-in game, slated for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Brawley travels to Maranatha Christian High in San Diego for a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, in the Division III playoffs. The winner of that game will travel to Chula Vista on Wednesday, May 18, for a matchup with Olympian High.

Calexico, champions of the Desert League, will host High Tech High Chula Vista in a Division IV play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, at Belcher Field on the Calexico campus. The winner will travel to Mission Bay High in San Diego for a 3:30 p.m. matchup on Wednesday, May 18.

In Division V, Calipatria will host Hoover High of San Diego in a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, while Palo Verde Valley High will travel to St. Joseph Academy in Carlsbad for a play-in game also on Tuesday, May 17.