FOOTBALL: Role Reversal Brings Fun Night to the Field

The entertainment for the Holtville Powder Puff football game on Saturday, May 14, included members of the football program serving as cheerleaders. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

HOLTVILLE — It wasn’t the normal Friday Night Lights football on Saturday, May 14, at Birger Field in Holtville. The football players weren’t wearing helmets or pads and the cheerleaders were a bit rough around the edges.

It was the fund-raising Powder Puff football game where the girls take to the gridiron for a game of football and the boys put on the cheerleading outfits and do their best cheers, leaps, splits and pyramids.

The game was a fundraiser for the Holtville football and cheerleading programs and featured a flag football game between teams made up of seniors/freshmen against a team of juniors/sophomores.

As a good-sized crowd filed in, they were greeted by the typical fixings of a normal football game with music, a snack bar and shaved-ice truck.

The action on the field saw the team of seniors/freshmen jump out to a 16-0 halftime lead thanks to touchdown runs from seniors Orian Anderson and Diana Acuna. The juniors/sophomores cut the lead to 16-8 in the fourth quarter when junior Julia Moreno intercepted a pass and returned it more than 60 yards for a touchdown.

Senior Rachel Gasca put the seniors/freshmen ahead for good with a touchdown run in the final minutes to make the final score 22-8.

The highlight of the game might have been the halftime show from the cheerleaders as the young men showed their agility by some performing a cheer routine, finishing with the splits and then a human pyramid.

“It was a fun night for everyone. None of the girls, or boys, got seriously injured and we were able to raise a little money for both programs,” said Jason Turner, Holtville’s head football coach. “We let the boys coach the two teams so they were able to understand some of the frustrations us coaches go through on a regular basis.”