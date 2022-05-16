HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School softball team was able to capture an elusive title when the Vikings won the Imperial Valley League championship with a 7-3 victory over Southwest here on Thursday, May 12.

Holtville failed to win the IVL crown in 2021 even though the Vikings would go on to win the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship and advance to the Southern California Regional championship game.

With a one-game lead over Brawley Union High, the Vikings (18-8 overall, 5-1 in IVL) beat Central Union High, 5-4, on Tuesday, May 10, then closed out the season with the home win over Southwest to ignite a league championship celebration.

“I think the last three weeks of the season put pressure on us and we needed to see that this group could handle it and respond,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fifth-year head coach. “These are the types of games that we will continue to see throughout the playoffs.”

Against the Spartans, the Vikings fell behind early, took the lead and held on in the final inning to get the 5-4 win. Against the Eagles, Holtville had a 3-1 lead and Southwest rallied to tie the game, 3-3. The Vikings scored two more runs in the bottom half of the same inning to regain the two-run advantage.

Holtville High School freshman Melissa Lopez rounds third base during the Vikings’ 7-3 victory over Southwest in an Imperial Valley League game in Holtville on Thursday, May 12. The win clinched the IVL title for the Vikings. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“Winning that high energy, emotional game on Tuesday was huge for us. The girls fought that one to the finish,” Snyder said. “Being IVL champions is just a step in the right direction. We are ready to fight for the Division III championship.”

Holtville is the top-ranked team in the Division III playoffs and will play in the first round on Thursday, May 19. The Vikings will host the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between eighth-seeded Imperial and ninth-seeded Canyon Hills of San Diego. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. in Imperial.

In the bottom half of the Division III bracket is Desert League champion Calexico as the No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs will also play on Thursday, May 19, hosting the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game that has Coronado hosting Bayfront Charter of Chula Vista.

Brawley, the second-place team from the IVL, is seeded fourth in Division I and is scheduled to host a first-round game on Thursday, May 19, against the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between Steele Canyon of Spring Valley and Scripps Ranch of San Diego.

In Division IV, Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe will host Southwest San Diego at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, with the winner advancing to play second-seeded Escondido Charter at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

In Division V, Calipatria received the fifth seed and plays Tuesday, May 17, against the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Victory Christian Academy of Chula Vista and Castle Park High of Chula Vista.