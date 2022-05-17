EL CENTRO — At 89 years old, Joe Puga was a generous man, who often gifted his family, friends, or neighbors with fresh produce, a leftover from his days as a farmer in the Imperial and Salinas valleys.

Puga was doing just that on Monday evening, May 16, when he stepped off the curb and was struck and killed just outside his Ross Avenue home by an alleged hit-and-run driver while carrying a five-pound bag of purple onions, his daughter, Zoyla Leyva, told the Calexico Chronicle.

“People would come and give him (produce), or if he would go see them, they would give him (produce), so he would always like to share with the neighbors and our family members,” Leyva said on Tuesday afternoon, May 17. “That’s what he was doing. He was going across the street to one of the neighbors.”

Joe Puga, 89, of El Centro, died in El Centro Regional Medical Center on Monday night, May 16, after being struck by a hit-and-run driver outside his home. | COURTESY OF ZOYLA LEYVA

Arrested for the incident was Joey Wayne Keck, 25, of El Centro on suspicion of hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person. He was apprehended in his home after 1 a.m. May 17, Seaman reported. According to county jail info shared online, Keck was released from custody around 10 a.m.

As family members gathered inside the home in the 2400 block of Ross that Puga shared with his wife, Consuelo, outside a single red onion remained in the gutter, along with the orange spray paint marking where the collision took place.

“He was a very loving man, husband, father, grandfather … We loved him so much. He was so good to all of us,” said Leyva, one of four children in the Valley, along with her brothers, Jack, Joe Jr. and Bobby Puga. “And I just can’t believe that this happened. I still can’t get over it.”

The collision occurred at 7:10 p.m. Monday, after which the driver of a silver or gray Nissan Rogue left the scene heading west on Ross, before turning north on Lotus Avenue. The vehicle would be found by California Highway Patrol officers around 1 a.m. Tuesday abandoned in a ditch on West Main Road, according to El Centro police Sgt. John Seaman and information found in Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs.

Puga was alive when first responders reached him, Seaman said, and he was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he died. A callout to the Coroner’s Office in the sheriff’s logs show the time of death was 8:31 p.m. May 16.

A silver or gray Nissan Rogue reportedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision was shown in a cell phone footage capture on Monday night, May 16. Hood damage can be seen. | COURTESY PHOTO

It’s unclear how much of a role neighbors had in the investigation, but Seaman said they provided vehicle descriptions and at least one provided cell phone footage to aid in the investigation. An anonymous source provided this newspaper with a capture from that cell phone footage, which shows the suspect vehicle leaving the scene with major hood damage.

Joey Wayne Keck, 25, of El Centro was arrested on Tuesday morning, May 17, on suspicion of hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person. | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL MUG

The break in the investigation that allowed Keck to be taken into custody came when the Highway Patrol found the vehicle, with damage consistent with the collision, in a ditch. Seaman said the vehicle identification number was pulled from the suspect’s car, which led investigators to two registered owners, a male and a female. The female owner’s family led police to the location of the male owner, which was identified as Keck.

No neighbors in the immediate vicinity answered their door on midday Tuesday except for one, and they declined to speak to a reporter, but Puga’s daughter said she is grateful for whatever help they provided.

“Our neighbors were amazing. They were; they were amazing. But he was friends with a lot of our neighbors,” Leyva said. “Obviously, they were good people, and they were amazing, and they were great to us … It’s just hard, I mean really hard. How do you go from seeing your dad to not seeing him ever again?”

Leyva said the wounds are still too fresh to speak at length about her father, and she was guarded with a lot of personal information, but she reiterated several times how kind and loving Puga was and how he was so well-regarded by people, many of whom could see him on his daily walks in the neighborhood.

Joe Puga was well-known in the agriculture industry, where he maintained many close relationships, Leyva said. At one point, she added, he was featured in a magazine where he was dubbed, “The King of Lettuce.”

Speaking with family close by, Leyva stayed strong throughout much of the brief conversation.

“We all have to be prepared and ready to lose a parent, I understand that. But the way it happened is not how I wouldn’t wanted it to go …,” she became overwhelmed briefly. “It’s a tragedy. I don’t understand how, why this happened the way it happened.”

(This story was updated at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 with additional information and photos.)