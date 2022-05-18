EL CENTRO — The county of Imperial is working to improve roads and infrastructure in the Valley as state funding related to Lithium Valley becomes available.

The Department of Public Works has submitted congressional earmark requests for about $25 million for bridges to support the development of a commercial and industrial corridor between the Lithium Valley area at the southern shores of the Salton Sea and the Gateway of the Americas on border with Mexico, Public Works Director John Gay said to the Board of Supervisors in an update on his department’s activities on Tuesday, May 17.

“I did get some word yesterday that we might have some traction on one through (Congressman Juan) Vargas for Brandt Road bridge,” Gay said.

California has a budget surplus of nearly $100 billion, and Newsom’s administration is weighing where to spend that cash, including public schools, inflation relief and drought and wildfire conditions.

“How that money filters down, and how fast that filters down is another conversation that we can have. It tends to go through the same hoops. It could take a while. It doesn’t mean that we quit. It just means we have to be realistic,” Gay said.

“And that’s why I think we’re looking at these other ways to bring projects in to help facilitate lithium in the near term, whether it’s partnering with a local agency like the (Imperial Irrigation District) or looking at different types of project delivery. But there is money out there and it’s ours to go out and seek and get,” he continued.

In a related matter, the Board of Supervisors approved two letters of support for Assembly bills intended to prepare local residents for jobs as companies move into the Lithium Valley area, and to track environmental and economic impacts of that industry.

First, Assembly Bill 2903 would require the state’s Workforce Development Board to establish a framework for pre-apprenticeship programs using the school construction careers model, and track the rate that residents of the Salton Sea geothermal resources are hired for construction and manufacturing jobs as battery and lithium tech jobs become available.

“This bill is an effort by Assembly member (Eduardo) Garcia to utilize the opportunity of local extraction and processing of lithium to ensure Imperial County residents benefit the most from this development,” Imperial County Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter said.

The second letter of support is for AB 2929, which would require the Legislative Analyst’s Office to report to the Legislature on the health, environmental, and economic impacts and benefits of producing lithium from geothermal brines located near the Salton Sea in Imperial County.

“It was really just an intention to make sure that as different concerns are expressed throughout this process, whether if it’s environmental concerns or health concerns from different organizations, that some of those concerns are addressed by the legislative analyst’s office, which is unbiased, apolitical organization that conducts these reports and these analyses,” Terrazas-Baxter said of AB 2929.

The letters of support come on the heels of a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom approved by the state’s blue-ribbon Lithium Valley Commission on May 12, urging him to do everything he can to fulfil the county’s requests.

The county’s Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan seeks to gain authority over various aspects of the emerging lithium industry in the Imperial Valley, including permitting of projects and taxation.

The Board of Supervisors approved its Lithium Valley economic plan in mid-February and has since sought and won support from the several cities in the region.

COVID-19 Cases Inching Upward

Wastewater collected from the city of Calexico is showing an increase in COVID-19, Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo said on Tuesday.

That information is but one piece of surveillance data that helps public health departments assess the levels of transmission. In short, COVID-19 cases in Imperial County are increasing but are still below the state average, Angulo said.

“What I wanted to show today was the trend in the last month or so,” she said. “We started off with a 1.9 case rate per 100,000. That was early April. Slowly, gradually it’s been increasing. Today we stand at an 8.4 case rate per 100,000 and a 12.5 percent testing positivity.”