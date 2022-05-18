Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 11-16

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 11 through May 16.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

7 a.m.: Deputies responded to a small haystack fire near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Alamo Street north of Brawley. The reporting party told deputies that he believed he knew who started the fire.

12:28 p.m.: A resident of Coronado Avenue in Desert Shores called deputies and said that she believed that somebody was inside her home. The caller advised deputies that she was locked in a bedroom.

5:46 p.m.: A subject called 911 from a business on the corner of Hunt Road and Schall Road near Holtville to report that another subject had stabbed his co-worker in the foot. Paramedics were also dispatched to the scene.

6:12 p.m.: Deputies were requested to perform a civil standby at the Niland Chamber of Commerce as elections for the organization were taking place due to “issues with current board members” and a large group of people gathering at the location.

6:16 p.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance from deputies for a stabbing that occurred in the city of Brawley.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to Calipatria State Prison after a 30-year-old inmate reportedly overdosed on drugs.

2:14 p.m.: Deputies were called to a home on G Street in Winterhaven for a reported residential burglary.

5:13 p.m.: A Heber resident reported receiving text messages from an anonymous sender including violent videos of people being beheaded along with threats that the same would happen to her if she didn’t respond.

7:40 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol advised deputies that a dark silver sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 on the grade near Ocotillo.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

12:09 a.m.: A resident of Salton City called 911 to report that their 1-year-old daughter had been kidnapped by her grandmother who is bipolar.

1:22 a.m.: A motorist driving on Tal Pok Road in Winterhaven reported that a male subject wearing a hat, a red T-shirt and black pants shined a light into her vehicle and threatened to shoot her. The caller told deputies that she was now inside her home and the man was standing outside along the property’s fence line.

4:43 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a possible trailer fire at the J&H Trailer Park in Niland.

4:26 p.m.: A U.S. Border Patrol Agent reported encountering a Hispanic male adult with brown hair and a goatee walking along the railroad tracks in Winterhaven while carrying a firearm and threatening to shoot somebody.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

12:20 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Calexico Police Department after a male subject reportedly overdosed on drugs and died at the location.

MONDAY, MAY 16

11:49 p.m.: Deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a dog attack and a victim with a leg injury on Enz Road near Holtville.

1:38 a.m.: A resident of Brawley Avenue in Salton City called deputies to report that “aliens were outside of his window making loud electrical noises.”

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

10:47 p.m.: A resident of the Holtville Garden Apartments on Holt Avenue called 911 to report hearing a male neighbor screaming. The caller was unsure if the man was in her apartment. She told dispatchers that the man is known to chase other tenants around with a knife.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

1:31 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a Hispanic male subject wearing a green and yellow hat, a white shirt and blue jeans masturbating at the counter at Donut Avenue on Pine Avenue.