TRACK & FIELD: Reyna Wins 800 at CIF Meet

SPRING VALLEY — Holtville High School junior Julian Reyna picked the perfect time to set a personal record in an 800-meter race, winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division III race at Mount Miguel High here on Saturday, May 14.

With the win, Reyna moves on to the CIF-San Diego Section Championship meet set for Saturday, May 21, at Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego.

In Saturday’s Division III race, Reyna made his move at the 500-meter mark and used his finishing kick to hold off the competition down the stretch and win the race in a time of 2:00.07.

“Coming around the last turn there was one guy right behind me,” said the 18-year-old Reyna. “I was tired but I just kept kicking. When I crossed the finish line in first it was just crazy because it was the CIF meet.”

Reyna was supposed to run the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races as well, but backed out of the 1,600 to focus on the 800.

“I scratched out of the 1,600 because Coach (Gerardo) Lara told me I had a good chance to win the 800,” Reyna said. “So that made the 800 my first race of the day. I stayed with the pack in the first lap and then took over in the second lap. It just felt natural.”

Holtville coach Gerardo Lara said Reyna will need to set another personal record if he hopes to finish in the top three on Saturday and qualify for the CIF State Championship meet in Fresno.

“I know he’s capable and I know he has more,” Lara said. “He will have to be really on because there is no room for error at the CIF Championships.”

Reyna failed to qualify for the CIF Championship meet in the 3,200-meter race.

Also competing for the Vikings at the meet was sophomore Lillian Strahm who finished in the top-9 in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. The top nine from each divisional race qualified for the CIF Championship meet at Mt. Carmel on Saturday, May 21.