Advocating for Mental Health Awareness, Services

EL CENTRO — Brianna Nicole Castro has struggled with her agoraphobia, panic anxiety disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder since she was 18 years old, leaving her unable to leave her home until she was 21 years old.

Some 20 years later, this mother of six has experienced repeated bouts of COVID, which has led to a severe regression of her mental health symptoms, to the point where Castro can’t be more than a block away from her home.

Even now, the El Centro resident said she has developed the new symptom of panic attacks within her own home, which is she said is highly irregular for those with agoraphobia, which is the irrational fear of entering open or crowded places, or of leaving one’s own home.

For Castro and many others, this disorder stems from her panic anxiety disorder, leading her to have panic attacks in spaces outside her home.

Brianna Nicole Castro of El Centro | COURTESY PHOTO

“Agoraphobics’ homes are their safe place, so if you get home, you know you will be OK … but I never worried about getting sick before, so now I am afraid to let anyone into my home,” Castro said during a recent phone interview.

Castro is pretty in touch with her own disorders, and over the last few years she used that self-awareness to help others, currently as a crisis counselor for Crisis Text Line, and has been a peer and family support specialist, certified crisis counselor and National Alliance on Mental Illness Connections support group facilitator for NAMI San Diego and Imperial Counties.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Castro advocates for a focus on mental health awareness to continue long after the month ends. Like many other people with mental health disorders in Imperial County, Castro’s biggest challenge has been consistent access to treatment.

The pandemic did see an increase in services offered by public organizations like Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, including the use of telehealth services, which has allowed patients like Castro to see her doctor from within her home.

But the pandemic also brought a wave of demand for those services.

County Behavioral Health Services served a total of 10,210 mental health and 627 substance use patients during fiscal 2020-2021. But those numbers have since risen exponentially, with an average of 5,852 mental health and 437 substance use patients per month so far in fiscal 2021-2022.

One of the biggest driving forces behind the rising the number of cases has been the pandemic, of course, which affected the youths of Imperial County particularly hard. Behavioral Health Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia reports an increase in adolescent cases.

Leticia Plancarte-Garcia, director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services | COURTESY PHOTO

“Now that school is back in person, the numbers have been significantly increasing and we are seeing children and youth with more severe problems of depression and anxiety,” Plancarte said during a recent interview.

With high demand for services and limited resources from the county, many with private medical insurance may find an easier experience receiving services from some of the independent mental health clinics in the county.

The oldest and largest freestanding outpatient psychiatric facility in Imperial County is Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center Inc., which was founded by Dr. Bernardo Ng more than 25 years ago.

On May 12, Sun Valley held a mental health fair called “Live the Sun Valley Experience” to highlight the services which have been expanded from patient care, psychiatric evaluations, and specialized treatment, to teaching, research and publishing.

“We choose May to hold this event because May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Cruz Lopez-Castleberry, Sun Valley’s administrator, during a tour of the facility on May 12.

While Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center will continue to perform its standard services, such as psychiatric evaluation, individual therapy, couples therapy, and family therapy, the services provided have been expanded to include a pharmacy, clinical trials, outpatient detoxifications, and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

“TMS is used for treatment-resistant depression,” Aksel Narvaez, nurse practitioner at Sun Valley, said during the tour.

TMS is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation in which a changing magnetic field is used to cause electric current at a specific area of the brain through electromagnetic induction. TMS has shown diagnostic and therapeutic potential, though it can have side effects.

Vivian Jaramillo, operations specialist at Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center Inc., explains how the transcranial magnetic stimulation machine works during Live the Sun Valley Experience Fair on May 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS

Imperial County’s newest facility, Trinity Behavioral Health (TBH), focuses on a “holistic care approach” to encourage and provide for an individual’s well-being. Holistic care is about integration in healthcare for the whole person, providing for their physical, emotional, and social needs.

Trinity currently has Dr. Steven Dilsaver on staff as its psychiatrist and medical director, though since he is based out of Colorado, he is only available via telehealth for appointments. Psychologists and counselors are onsite.

Aksel Narvaez, a nurse practitioner at Sun Valley Behavioral Medical Center Inc., goes over the various treatment options for treatment resistant depression during Live the Sun Valley Experience Fair on May 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS

Having only opened its doors in El Centro on May 2, just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, Trinity Behavioral Health is currently limited to individual patients but has plans to expand services into family and couple’s therapy.

Joaquin Zambrano, director of Trinity Behavioral Health, said in an phone interview on May 17, he opened Trinity after spending 14 years in county Behavioral Health Services, and seeing a need for more services.

“I learned a lot from ICBHS, but we need more services to be available in Imperial County … I just want to help and give back to my community and make mental health accessible to as many people as I can,” Zambrano said.

For Brianna Castro, she appreciates the new treatment options that have become available in recent years, and the improved accessibility of those options, yet she also expressed that part of her is angry that these services weren’t available sooner.

“Where were these services when I needed them … I think my journey would have been much easier if I had gotten the support I needed,” she said.