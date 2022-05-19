Brawley Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded, 3 in Custody

BRAWLEY — An 18-year-old Brawley man and two juveniles are in custody following their arrest in connection to a shooting in the 1200 block of H Street that left a juvenile hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon, May 18.

The shooting was reported at 2:38 p.m. and was characterized by the Brawley Police Department as an isolated event that specifically targeted the victim, the department stated in a press release.

Richard Timothy Horta

Richard Timothy Horta and the two juveniles were located by authorities and taken into custody about 5:45 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Ogilby Road, the department’s press release stated.

California Highway Patrol confirmed officers from its Winterhaven station stopped the vehicle and waited for Brawley police to arrived and apprehend the suspects.

Horta was booked into the county jail and held on a $1 million bail. Horta was being held on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The two juvenile suspects were booked into juvenile hall for conspiracy to commit murder.

The juvenile victim was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds, the Police Department reported.

Sources and social media reports alluded to more than one possible shooting and shooting victim in connection to the H Street shooting. The Brawley Police Department’s press release solely mentioned one shooting incident. Department officials did not immediately respond to this newspaper’s inquiries regarding the reports of other possible shootings and victims.

The location of the shooting was less than a block from the alternative school Del Rio Academy on South Eastern Avenue. The school is operated by the Imperial County Office of Education.

“Del Rio Academy was not placed on temporary lockdown. No students were on campus at the time of the incident. We can confirm Del Rio Academy students were involved in the incident; however, cannot specify their role or level of involvement,” Alvaro Ramirez, ICOE safety and emergency preparedness coordinator, wrote in an email.

A Ring video from a home directly across street that captured the shooting was anonymously provided to this newspaper. It shows the suspects’ car approaching and a group of about six individuals gathering near the car. The shooter is shown emerging from the passenger side of the vehicle as the group scatters, with the shooter raising his arms to fire.

The H Street shooting is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Green at 760-351-3018 or via e-mail agreen@brawley-ca.gov

(This story was updated at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19. with information from ICOE.)