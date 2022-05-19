A longtime fixture on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has been James C. Hanks, current president. But Hanks is ready to retire from political life, and his Northend seat is being sought by four familiar faces. Former Brawley City Council member and IID employee Don Campbell, current Brawley council member and high-profile veteran Ramon Castro, political newcomer but well-known agribusiness woman Gina Dockstader, and Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem and longtime Northend advocate Maria Nava-Froelich all vie for Hanks’ seat. This race will most surely result in a two-person runoff in November.

Don C. Campbell

Age: 68

City of residence: Brawley

Family: Married, Bertha M. Campbell, four kids

Don Campbell

Current employment: Imperial Irrigation District, Fleet Services general superintendent, 47 years

Political experience: 12 years on Brawley City Council, three one-year terms as mayor

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Imperial County Local Area Formation Commission, League of California Cities, Southern California Association of Governments, Imperial County Grand Jury, FICU board member, Calipatria Prison Advisory Committee

Education: High school, various business management courses, Dunn Bradstreet, Imperial Valley College

Reasons for running and top issues: If elected I will be a full time director working daily on issues for the rate payers and community, I will focus on the topics listed below and be available daily for all task that come up.

1. Protect IID Water Rights

2. Water Storage

3. Water Conservation

4. Salton Sea

5. Energy Rates

6. R&S Line Construction

7. Battery Storage

8. EV Vehicle Requirement/Charging Stations

9. Help Unite the Board members

Ramon Castro

Age: 43

City of residence: Brawley

Family: Married, Natalie Castro; children, Marisol, Maribel, Ramon Jr., Kaitlyn, Kassandra

Current employment: Small business owner

Ramon Castro

Political experience: Brawley City Council member .

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Delegate California Democratic Party (56th), 2018-present; Brawley Planning Commission, 2015-2019; president Brawley Veterans Honor Wall 2018-present; American Legion Post 60 Executive Board member, 2019-2021; SCAH CEHD Policy Committee, 2021-present; San Diego/Imperial County Electrical Training Institute board member, 2017-2019

Education: Brawley Union High School (1996); United States Marine Corps (1996-2003); Electrical Training Institute (five-year electrical apprenticeship, 2012)

Reasons for running and top issues: I’ve decided to run for IID Div. 3 to represent the often overlooked people of Imperial County’s north end. IID is at a critical period of transition and will need strong leadership and representation in the near future, not just locally but at the state and federal levels. We must lead on lithium to ensure that our royalties are directly invested into the community and also allow local folks to invest into lithium development in our own backyard. To protect our water from the thirsty cities such as San Diego and Los Angeles. To help the folks from Calipatria and Niland to lower water rates. Rate payers in this community are paying 100 times more than what the water distribution company pays IID for it. To help rate payers by stabilizing the energy cost adjustment. To end the back room deals and ensure that all IID contracts go through the proper bidding process. Lastly, I’m running to bring dignity and decorum to a board in disarray and to bring hope back to the north end.

Gina Young Dockstader

Age: 49

City of residence: Calipatria

Family: Married, Dustin (Dusty), son, Tanner, who will graduate from Calipatria High School this year.

Current employment: Agribusiness owner

Gina Dockstader

Political experience: None

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Active member of the Women’s Auxiliary of Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital; active member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O) Calipatria Chapter GV, past treasurer; active member of the newly re-instated Imperial County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, past treasurer; Calipatria High School CTE Advisory Board member

Education: Bachelor of Science in Public Relations with Minors in Business and in Spanish from Northern Arizona University.

Reasons for running and top issues: I am running for IID director because I believe these next few years will be demanding and challenging times for the District. Strong business skills will be vital and required for numerous upcoming deadlines. The need for our friends and family to be able to afford the energy rates is critical. The need to keep our water available for businesses, agriculture, and our communities are also crucial. I choose to run to serve the needs of our entire community. I believe that the IID board should be a cohesive group that works together for everyone in the Imperial Valley, whether they are a business owner, employee, zanjero, farmer, school teacher, or parent. My four areas of focus are:

1. Maintain Reasonable Energy Rates and Upgrade Existing Infrastructure.

2. Ensure Water Rights and Volume of Water Are Beneficial for Our Entire Community.

3. Hold the State of California Accountable for the Salton Sea.

4. Develop and Implement a Succession Plan for Many of the Key Positions at IID.

It’s vital that we protect our Valley’s interests. I respectfully seek your support for IID Director on June 7, 2022.

Maria Nava-Froelich

Age: 59

City of residence: Calipatria

Family: Married to Christian Froelich; adult children, Ralph, Priscilla and Andres Hernandez

Maria Nava-Froelich

Current employment: 40 years of employment at Calipatria Unified School District, Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center, director-coordinator

Political experience: 2011 elected as Calipatria City Council member

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions:

Local & Regional Level Experience:

City of Calipatria Councilmember Elected 2011, Mayor 2014, 2016 and 2019, 2022 Mayor Pro-tem

Imperial County Transportation Commission Since 2012, Chairman 2018, 2022 Vice-Chairman

Imperial County Local Transportation Authority Since 2012, Chairman in 2018, 2022 Vice-Chairman

Imperial County Service Authority for Freeway Emergencies Since 2012, Chairman in 2018, 2022 Vice-Chairman

Imperial County Resource Management Agency Since 2012 Chairman in 2018, 2022 Vice-Chairman

Local Agency Formation Commission Since 2016, Chairman in 2018, 2022 Vice-Chairman

Southern California Association of Government Regional Member Since 2020 to present

Southern California Association of Government Executive Transportation Policy Committee Member Since 2020 to present

Calipatria State Prison-Citizens Advisory Committee Since 2014 to present

Imperial County League of Cities Since 2011, Chairman 2017. Current member

CalVans Since 2020 – Alternate Member

Community Service:

Imperial Valley Continuum of Care 2016-2021 Committee Member

American Legion Corregidor Post 597 Women’s Auxiliary 2008-2020

Calipatria Lions Club 2019-2020

Calipatria Unified School District’s California School Employees Association Union Chapter #393 1982-2016, 2013-2015 President

Calipatria Chamber of Commerce 2012-2015 President

Niland Chamber of Commerce 2008-2014, 2009-2011 President

I.V. Health & Safety First Committee 2006-2008

Comite Civico del Valle mapping of the IVAN Air monitors.

Community Recognition Awards:

MANA de Imperial Valley “Las Primeras” 2015

Sure Helpline “Iron Woman” 2017

2015 & 2017 Awards from Senator Juan Vargas & Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia

Molina Healthcare Champion Award 2020

Education: Calipatria High School graduate 1980; graduated 1987 from Imperial Valley College – Patient Administration Specialist

Reasons for running and top issues: I am running to become an IID Division 3 Director because I want to be part of the decision-making pertaining to critical issues of water and power affecting our whole Imperial Valley. With my experience in finance, budgets, audits and planning, we can establish an honest transparent government and work collaboratively with the County, community and our leadership teams to reach common goals. We can promote positive economic development, improve air quality, support clean renewable energy such as solar, wind, geothermal and lithium projects, support education, farming and growth in the Imperial County.

Platform:

Protect the IID Water Rights & Energy Balancing Authority

Stabilize the Energy Department and maintain the lowestelectric rates

Support resources for lowering the water rates in Calipatria & Niland

Support local funding & seek State funding for Salton Sea infrastructure to help with the restoration & clean-up of the sea.

Support the building of special projects such as lithium & related industries to stimulate our economy & support keeping jobs locally.

Born and raised in Division 3, I am dedicated to representing the community and care about the future of the Imperial Valley. Together, we can protect our water and power and build for the future.