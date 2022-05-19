The Division 1 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is currently held by Alex Cardenas, who so far has approached every meeting with his opponent with his usual boisterous, almost angry countenance. On the other end of that enthusiasm has been the laidback Andrew Arevalo, a current trustee on the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees. There’s no runoff for this race with only two people running; everything counts on June 7.

Andrew Arevalo

Age: 32

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Mother, Stella Gonzales; father, Greg Arevalo; brother, Anthony Arevalo; fiancée, Stephanie Vizcarra; sister-in-law; Gina Arevalo

Andrew Arevalo

Current employment: Educator at McCabe Union Elementary School District, seven years

Political experience: Clerk of the board/school board trustee for El Centro Elementary School District

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Imperial Valley CUE Board Member, AmeriCorps Borderlands Imperial Valley Mentor

Education: American College of Education, M.Ed., 2016; San Diego State University, Multiple Subject Teaching Credential, 2014-2015; San Diego State University, BA Liberal Studies with English Authorization (Magna Cum Laude), 2012-2014; Imperial Valley College, AA Liberal Studies, 2010-2012

Reasons for running and top issues: When it comes to running for IID, it’s a decision I don’t take lightly. I understand the full gravity of what’s at stake, especially amid another historic drought along the Colorado River. I am running for IID Director because I am passionate about serving and protecting my home, the Imperial Valley, and all ratepayers. If bad decisions are being made by poor leaders, this creates an inherent threat to our community, home, and entire way of life. My family has been here for three generations, and I’d like to ensure that the best decisions are being made for the Imperial Valley and our hardworking families. We need leaders who won’t put their own needs above the community’s. We need leaders who are committed to working in unity for the greater good of the community to solve the pending issues we are currently facing. And most importantly, we need leaders we can faithfully trust. And that’s why I’m running for IID Director Division 1.

My priorities include:

● Standing up for the ratepayers and protecting them

● Fighting to protect our water rights

● Restoring faith and trust of the community back into IID

Alex Cardenas

Age: 50

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Married, 28 years, two children, three grandchildren

Current employment: Executive director, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Imperial County.

Alex Cardenas

Political experience: Former council member and mayor for the City of El Centro; current Vice President of Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Past president and current member of Salton Sea Authority; Board member Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation; board member Imperial Valley Children Coalition, member agencies, Coachella Valley Association of Governments, Early Education Council, and Centinela Prison Advisory; past president and current member of El Centro Kiwanis, and member of Los Vigilantes

Education: Bachelors in Public Administration, Masters in Organizational Management.

Reasons for running and top issues: We’re living in times of energy uncertainty. For that reason, we desperately need to work together as a concerned community in order to achieve stable energy rates and the guarantee that we will retain our water rights so that we can continue moving forward out of the COVID era and into a time of opportunity for our community.

AFFORDABLE AND REASONABLE ENERGY RATES. My highest priority is stabilizing our energy rates, making them affordable and reasonable, and declaring independence from market forces that dictate our fuel and power purchases resulting in uncertainty in your energy rates.

PROTECT YOUR WATER RIGHTS. I will continue to be a strong advocate of water rights ensuring the equitable distribution of water for all users that includes agriculture, environment, industrial, and urban development.

EXPAND OUR OPPORTUNITIES THROUGH LITHIUM IMPERIAL VALLEY. Let’s work together to make Imperial Valley the center stage of LITHIUM production in the world. Imperial Valley could become a strategic player in this new economy due to our surface and mineral rights as it relates to critical minerals.