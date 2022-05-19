Deep into this election, incumbent Imperial Irrigation District Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo was to meet her opponent in a candidate forum for the first time on Thursday, May 19 in a rescheduled COLAB event. Like fellow Director Alex Cardenas, Sierra Galindo does not mince words and can deliver her message with force. But opponent and current Imperial City Council member Karin Eugenio is no shrinking violet. As mayor of Imperial, the Valley’s fastest-growing city, she is used the pressure. It all counts for these two, where 50 percent, plus one vote decides it all.

Karin Eugenio

Age: 46

City of residence: Imperial

Family: Daughter, Spencer Eugenio; siblings, Martha Bandivas, Jane Kemp, Paul Deol, Amrit Deol; nieces/nephews, Pete Sanchez, Savannah Sanchez, Briana Arellano, Kyla Azpetia, Luna Bernal, Elizabeth Kemp, Travis Kemp, Joey Kemp, Carly Pregadio, Kyle Deol, Kevin Deol

Karin Eugenio

Current employment: Anza Borrego Foundation, Imperial Valley College, San Diego State University

Political experience: Council member, City of Imperial since 2018; immediate past mayor of Imperial; Imperial Chamber of Commerce board member from 2017-2018

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Joint Powers Insurance Authority former board member; Imperial Valley Food Bank from 2015-2018

Education: BA from CSU San Marcos in Literature and Writing; MA from SDSU in Rhetoric and Writing Studies; Ph.D. (Joint doctoral program) in Educational Studies from Claremeont Graduate University and SDSU (in progress)

Reasons for running and top issues: As an Imperial City Council member, past mayor, educator, and mother, I have a passion for serving our community. Together, we improved the quality of life for Imperial families by:

 Founding a non-profit to better our parks

 Reviving the notorious Ghost Hotel

 Securing millions in federal funds for our community

 Establishing direction and funding for the overhaul of Highway 86

My parents came to Imperial Valley from India and Mexico in search of a better life. As a mother to a young daughter myself, my goal has been to serve this community and improve it for our families.

I earned a bachelor’s in literature and writing from CSU San Marcos, a masters’ in rhetoric and writing at SDSU, and am enrolled in a doctoral program at Claremont Graduate University and SDSU in educational studies.

At SDSU-Calexico and IVC, I teach English, communications, writing and rhetoric to local students.

I am a former small business owner, served on the board of directors at the Imperial Valley Food Bank and Imperial Chamber of Commerce.

To keep our power rates low and water here, our communities need active representation for change on the IID board to get things done and bring people together.

Norma Sierra Galindo

City of residence: Rural Calexico/Holtville

Current employment: Calexico High School teacher

Political experience: IID Division 5 incumbent director

Professional experience: work as interpreter/translator, pharmaceutical products sales, medical office, clinic, and hospital management, teaching, and proprietorship of upscale designer boutique along with other entrepreneurial endeavors.

Norma Sierra Galindo

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: founding member of Habitat for Humanity/Imperial Valley Affiliate; former member and second vice president of US Navy League/Imperial Valley Chapter; former board member of American Cancer Society/Imperial Valley Sector; former board member of Cancer Resource Center of the Desert; former board member of Big Brothers/Big Sisters; member of CADRE, State of California School and Law Enforcement Partnership; former member of legislative committee of CASCWA (California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare and Attendance); active member of ACT (Association of Calexico Teachers); active member of NEA (National Education Association); member of COUNDORSOUL Medical Missions to the Amazon and Andes indigenous regions; former member of United Taxpayers of Imperial County; and sponsor of most GATES Scholarship recipients from Imperial County of the past 15 years

Education: Raised in the rural Holtville/Calexico areas and went to school at Calexico High School. I was valedictorian of my 98th grade class and the first female ASB president of Calexico High School.

I attended University of California where I majored in American history and anthropology focusing on African studies.

Reasons for running and top issues: I have achieved the following during this tenure:

⁓ lowered cost of raw water delivery to municipalities from $83 per acre foot to $23 per acre foot thus making the charge of water delivery equal to both municipalities and the farming industry

⁓ lowered age for senior low income rate payers to 64 and am working on lowering to 62 years of age

⁓ led the district in its defense against the Abatti lawsuit that intended to take control of the water and its distribution; this action resulted in a lengthy legal battle that culminated at the United State Supreme Count where the high court upheld our rights as water users

⁓ led the district in successfully fighting to keep our balancing authority when the regionalization bill threatened to make us join the cooperative CALISO.

⁓ led the district in successfully filing a petition with the State Water Resources Board to pressure the State of California into taking responsibility for restoring a smaller but more sustainable Salton Sea

⁓ led the district in fighting Assemblyman Mayes and his bill to change the governance of the district to include members of the Coachella Valley in the IID board

I am running for reelection because the threat to privatize our water and to bifurcate the district still looms actively as spearheaded by a small group of wealthy landowners. Additionally, I want to ensure that we receive every entitlement from the lithium mining which is about to become a reality and which promises high paying jobs and a substantial amount in mineral royalties.