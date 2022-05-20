El Centro to Consider Stricter Fireworks Ordinance

EL CENTRO — The loud and luminous, and technically illegal, display of aerial fireworks that light up residential areas around Independence Day and New Year’s Eve holidays may soon come to a fizzle in the city of El Centro.

Currently, the city is considering the adoption of a fireworks ordinance that would hold a resident accountable for the use of any illegal fireworks on property that is under its control.

Additionally, city officials are conferring with state officials to determine if any enforcement action can be undertaken to prevent the sale of illegal fireworks at the Fort Yuma Quechan Reservation.

The city’s proposed ordinance, similar to what the city of Brawley adopted last year, comes in response to residents’ increasing complaints about the use of illegal fireworks on and around the Fourth of July holiday.

The proposed law would mirror “social host” ordinances that hold property owners liable for gatherings where alcohol is served excessively, or to minors.

In the absence of such a proposed regulation, authorities have found it challenging to enforce the city’s illegal fireworks ordinance, city officials said during the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17.

Currently, authorities must directly observe an individual igniting illegal fireworks or find the items in a person’s possession in order to take any enforcement action.

“It is difficult to enforce an illegal fireworks ordinance because the fireworks are gone by the time (the Fire Department) or (police) gets to the location where they were set off,” City Attorney Elizabeth Martyn wrote in an email on Friday, May 20.

The city is currently in the process of drafting the ordinance and is scheduled to present it initially during a joint City Council-Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 24. A final draft of the law will then go before the council for potential adoption as an urgency ordinance at its June 6 meeting, Martyn said.

Residents’ complaints about illegal fireworks, and in particular the mortar shell types that are fired from an upright tube and explode in the sky, have been steadily increasing in recent years.

In 2017, the city fielded 23 such complaints. That figure rose to 145 in 2021, city associate planner Angel Hernandez told the council during a presentation about the city’s fireworks ordinance.

“It’s the opinion of staff that the complaints are from non-safe and sane fireworks,” Hernandez said.

Since 2014, the city has permitted the sale of fireworks that are commonly referred to as “safe and sane.” Those permitted fireworks typically do not fly or explode.

The city’s proposed amended fireworks ordinance would also differ slightly from the regulation that the Brawley City Council adopted in June 2021 in that El Centro’s would extend its applicable enforcement area to public rights of way such as streets and sidewalks, Martyn said.

In Brawley, the administrative fine for violating the ordinance is $1,000 for first-time offenses. A second offense within a year comes with a $2,500 price, while a third and any subsequent violation each amount to $5,000.

On a separate front, the city’s police and fire chief have plans to confer with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine if any enforcement action can be undertaken to prevent the sale of illegal fireworks on nearby tribal reservations.

“Quite honestly a lot of them are being sold on the Indian reservations in the region, as well,” Police Chief Brian Johnson told the council.

Additionally, the city’s fire chief is actively reaching out to other federal entities, as well, Martyn said.

Though city officials did not explicitly state during the council meeting that the illegal sales were originating from the Fort Yuma Quechan Reservation, TNT Fireworks area manager Steve Bennett did.

Steve Bennett, TNT Fireworks area manager, told the El Centro City Council that the use of illegal fireworks in the Valley was likely due to the relative ease with which they can be purchased on tribal lands in Winterhaven during the council’s Tuesday, May 17 meeting. | SCREEN CAPTURE

“Contrary to popular belief, fireworks are actually not allowed to be sold even on the reservation,” Bennett told the council during the city’s update on its fireworks ordinance. “They can do a lot of things on sovereign land, but (selling illegal) fireworks are not one of them.”

TNT supplies the fireworks that are sold annually by local nonprofits that are permitted by the city to do so.

Bennett said that prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, TNT had been working with some local stakeholders to shut down a business on the Quechan reservation that has been operating since 2014 and which openly advertises the sale of illegal fireworks on Facebook.

“TNT Fireworks stands with you guys in opposition to illegal fireworks,” Bennett said. “We’ve been trying to fight this battle with you guys unknowingly probably for several years.”

Bennett said it is less risky to travel to the reservation in Winterhaven to purchase the fireworks than attempt to cross into the United States with illegal fireworks purchased in Mexico.

He further suggested that stakeholders reach out to the county to see if it could take any enforcement action against the business in question. Later, when asked about which entity had jurisdiction over the matter, Bennett said it would likely be the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Interestingly, Bennett said, the state agency’s authority to enforce criminal firework laws on reservation lands stems from a United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from 1993 that involved the Quechan Tribe.

That ruling stemmed from a 1991 federal lawsuit the tribe brought against the state that sought a court order clarifying that the state had no authority to enforce fireworks laws on reservation lands. The Quechan brought the suit after a county Sheriff’s Office deputy had confiscated fireworks considered dangerous under state law from a business by the name of R & R that was permitted to operate on the reservation.

Ultimately, the Ninth Circuit Court ruled that the Office of the State Fire Marshal did have the authority to enforce the state’s firework laws on tribal reservations.

A representative of the state agency said he was not aware of any local officials expressing any concerns about the matter but that it welcomes any advisement of illegal firework sales. Even so, he could not specify just what an enforcement action on tribal land may involve, if one were to take place.

“We may or may not make contact, depending on the circumstances of what’s going on,” said Bryan Gougé, senior bomb and arson investigator with the California Department of Forestry, which administers the Office of the State Fire Marshal program.

The problem of illegal fireworks sales and use is a statewide issue, and is not limited solely to tribal reservations, Gougé said in a phone interview on Friday, May 20.

In response, an increasing number of cities are adopting social host ordinances such as the one El Centro is considering, and which Brawley had adopted last year, Gougé said. Prior to the adoption of such ordinances, violations of the state and local illegal fireworks laws amounted to a misdemeanor that didn’t carry “a lot of teeth,” he said.

The social host ordinances, Gougé said, “gives enforcement a little more strength for accountability.”

During the May 17 meeting, neither city officials nor the TNT representative disclosed the name of the business on the Quechan reservation that is selling fireworks that are considered illegal in the state.

But a Google search using the term “Winterhaven fireworks” retrieves a Facebook page for a Fort Yuma-based business called Big Ry’s Fireworks. A phone message left by this publication seeking comment about its operations was not immediately returned on May 20.

Nor did the Quechan Tribe’s Economic Development Administration, which oversees the permitting of businesses on the reservation, return messages requesting comment about fireworks sales.

If there are local widespread concerns about the sale of illegal fireworks from nearby reservations, it doesn’t appear to have been brought to the attention of the county, Intergovernmental Relations Director Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter said.

Even so, as a sovereign nation, the Quechan Tribe maintains the right to sell and discharge fireworks on its reservation, she said. Nor does the county of Imperial have the authority to impose California or county-adopted ordinances on a tribal reservation.

Within the county’s jurisdiction, the possession, sale or use of any type of firework is prohibited, unless granted a permit by the Imperial County fire chief. Certain requirements must be met in order to qualify for a permit.

“With Independence Day approaching, the County of Imperial wishes to encourage all to celebrate the holiday in a safe and responsible manner,” Terrazas-Baxter said in written statement on Friday, May 20.