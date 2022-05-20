IID: Back to Drawing Board on Power Line Upgrade

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District is looking to redesign parts of a critical energy transmission line less than six months after it held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project because it failed to get necessary rights of way from landowners in the area.

The IID is upgrading its S-Line, which will allow more electricity to flow from Imperial County to coastal areas in the state, and for solar developers to build more projects in the area.

IID officials say they have sited the upgraded line as close as possible to the original line, which runs 18 miles and connects the Imperial Valley and El Centro substations. The 230-kilovolt transmission line was built on wooden poles that followed the path of IID water infrastructure and was put into service in the late 1980s. But expansions and improvements in industry standards necessitate additional clearances on private properties along the path.

Tensions with the project’s contractor, which threatened to sue the district over comments it considers racist posted by one of the directors on social media, meant that the Board of Directors did not muster the votes necessary to move forward with eminent domain proceedings.

What Happened

The IID needed to negotiate easements with 23 landowners. Four of the landowners were comfortable with the terms the IID offered. Eight additional landowners eventually reached an agreement with the IID. The 11 remaining landowners and the district were not able to agree on terms.

Officials said that they received counter-offers from landowners that were not legally defensible, such as proposed prices in excess of fair market value, one-time payments per pole, and annual rental payments tied to the consumer price index for the easement area.

IID General Manager Henry Martinez told the Calexico Chronicle that the district procured several rights of way prior to the groundbreaking ceremony in December 2021, but project deadlines meant that staff had to work on multiple pieces of the project in parallel, such as engineering, ordering poles and so forth.

Because the IID and the remaining landowners could not agree, staff on March 3 sought board approval for “Resolutions of Necessity,” as required by California law if eminent domain is being contemplated. Eminent domain is the right of a government to acquire private property for public use, with compensation.

Several landowners opposing the move sent identical letters to the IID disputing the district’s assertion that the location of the S-Line is compatible with the greatest public good and the least private injury.

None of the landowners that addressed the board on March 3 disputed the necessity of the project. They objected to the manner in which they were notified about the project.

Larry Brock, who owns land on the south side of the proposed route of the line, said he first got a package with escrow instructions but little other information more than a year ago. A few months later he received documents threatening eminent domain with an offer of $1,000 for signing.

“That was the first mention of eminent domain. To me it felt like strong-arm tactics. Why are you threatening eminent domain when you haven’t even told me what you’re doing,” he said to the board on March 3.

“I’m not disagreeing with the needs of this line, but it would have been much more agreeable if somebody had called me up and said, ‘Hey Mr. Brock, this is what we’re planning on doing.’”

You guys keep saying, ‘We’re in this big hurry, we’re in this big hurry.’ Well, you probably could have avoided a lot of this,” Brock said. “My concerns are, they have fencing they said they’re going to put on it, a tenant, and I’m concerned that someday in the future I may want to develop that land.”

GM Martinez took responsibility for the lack of communication back on March 3, and recommended that the board suspend the adoption of the resolutions to give staff time to work things out with landowners.

A color-coded Imperial Irrigation District map shows the proposed three phases of construction on an upgraded 18-mile S-Line transmission line through the southern end of the Imperial Valley. | MAP COURTESY OF IID

Board Revisits Issue on May 16

A super-majority (two-thirds) vote was needed to approve the resolutions on Monday, May 16. After hearing from staff and landowners, Directors Alex Cardenas, Jim Hanks and Norma Sierra Galindo voted for the resolutions. Directors Javier Gonzalez and JB Hamby voted against.

“I brought an issue before regarding this S-Line, and I put something on my Facebook page, and I got blasted, I got censored. But my concern was never addressed,” Gonzalez said during the meeting. “So, I’m not going to support any of it. I won’t support a company that accuses me of racism, that doesn’t address my concerns — my safety concerns — so that’s my point.”

In March, Gonzalez posted statements on Facebook accusing Sunpin Solar, the contractor tapped to upgrade the line, of links to the Chinese Communist Party. The company threatened to sue Gonzalez and the district if he did not retract his comments and post an apology. Gonzalez posted a retraction but continued to make posts online that the company found objectionable. The board ended up censuring Gonzalez to distance itself and the agency from his statements, and to reduce tensions with Sunpin.

With eminent domain off the table, the IID will look at reconfiguring parts of the project — possibly undergrounding the line — so that farmers are not impacted. But going back to the drawing board will delay the project and increase costs, Martinez told to the Calexico Chronicle after the May 16 meeting.

Monday’s action is the latest chapter in a saga that goes back to 2015, when the IID sued the California Independent System Operator accusing it of importing power on the aging line without the IID’s permission or compensation.

The two agencies reached a settlement in 2018. CAISO agreed to invest in the IID’s transmission line, and both agencies pledged to work together to support the development of geothermal projects at the Salton Sea.

“The existing line is over 30 years old. It is not built to current geotechnical or building standards. It’s at risk of failure,” IID Associate General Counsel Jamie Asbury said. “What we don’t want is in those August monsoons for that line to go down. We want it to stay up and we want it to be robust because we bring in a pretty significant amount of generation on the line.”

The new line, which will replace the wooden poles with steel poles, should increase grid reliability. It will allow an additional 500 megawatts of interconnections and should support the growth of renewable-energy projects in the area, which will need to connect to the grid.

Total cost is about $55 million. Citizens Energy Corp., which works with the IID on its low-income energy program, will pay about $40 million of the project’s cost and recoup its costs from California Independent System Operator. IID will cover the rest.

Director Hamby also voted against the resolutions of necessity on May 16.

“Overall, I had concerns about the contractor threatening litigation against the district, concerns about significant cost overruns associated with this project, concerns about the firm doing the work. Those concerns were never answered,” Hamby said to the Calexico Chronicle after the meeting. “I have concerns about the expansion of solar covering farmland and killing local jobs, which is not a good thing for this community. The completion of the S-Line is an important project for the IID; however, the project cannot proceed as long as these concerns remain unresolved.”

Director Cardenas said the IID would find a way to move forward with the project.

“We’re more than $20 million into it, and we have 11 landowners we can’t come to terms with on market value,” Cardenas said after the meeting. “We will have to look at alternative pathways and re-engineering on the backs of our ratepayers. The S-Line is a priority project for the grid. It’s unfortunate that we will be incurring substantial costs at the expense of our ratepayers.”