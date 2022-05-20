San Diego Weekend Guide: May 20-22 – Fests & Flights

SAN DIEGO — It’s not quite summer, but the fest force is strong this San Diego weekend. Whether you lean toward music or film – how about both? – there’s something to attract you to the vibe.

The GI Film Festival San Diego continues Friday and Saturday at the Museum of Photographic Arts with features, docs and shorts focused on service members and their families. Films may be made by veterans, feature their stories or include cast from the armed forces. Screenings cost $10 each, with discounts for military.

Hit the beach in Solana Beach for the free Fiesta del Sol music fest at Fletcher Cove Park. Shows begin at 9 a.m. each day, with Saturday’s top acts to include Yächtley Crëw and Common Sense, and Sunday’s, Don Carlos and Thee Sacred Souls. Battle of the Bands contest winners April and the Funk Junkies (Saturday) and the Good Pour (Sunday) made the bill too.

Go fly a kite is SO not an insult in Ocean Beach Saturday. Whether you’re serious about competing or just want to get your float on, the free OB Kite Fest takes flight at 10 a.m. Saturday. The fun includes contests, kite-making workshops food trucks and music on three stages.

North Park Music Fest isn’t the only event bringing the tunes this weekend. Photo credit: northparkmainstreet.com

They sting, sure, but they’re also vital to our ecosystem. To give them their due, the San Diego Natural History Museum hosts World Bee Day at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. Take a closer look at the insects, but also play pollinator games, enjoy music and view museum exhibits while learn how to help protect native bees. Be part of the buzz with $12 garden admission.

The North Park Music Fest offers up two days of live music on three stages of behind the North Park Theatre this weekend. Head out at 11 a.m. Saturday – with Whitney Shay, Creepy Creeps and the Little Hurricane atop the bill –and noon Sunday, with Finnegan Blues, Euphoria Brass Band and Wavves. One-day tix cost $20, and both days, $30.

Learn about Julian’s gold rush past with the free opening of the community’s Banner Ranch, 36342 CA-78, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tour Old West covered wagons, enjoy the renovated Lucky Lou’s Saloon, meet pet burros Elvis and Jerry Lee, and enjoy live music and a Western hoedown too. There also will be food trucks with, naturally, barbecue.

Music on the bay is a must for any San Diego summer and Embarcadero Marina Park South is the place to be. The San Diego Symphony, conducted by Rafael Payare, will perform throughout the summer. The Saturday and Sunday slates, both at 5 p.m., includes Ravel and Debussy. Tickets start at $25. The second season of Rady Shell shows includes Boyz II Men and a Thelonious Munk tribute in June and Common and Michael Feinstein in July.

The story first appeared on Times of San Diego and is being used as part of the CalMatters Network.