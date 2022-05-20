BRAWLEY — The candidates for Imperial County sheriff-coroner see the Valley’s No. 1 crime priority quite differently — retired sheriff’s Deputy Hilton Smith says its homicide while Undersheriff Fred Miramontes cites the no-bail schedule keeping offenders on the streets.

This was among the issues the candidates clashed on during a candidate forum at the Brawley Lions Center hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley on May 17.

The community-generated questions ranged on topics such as the Sheriff’s Office budget, illegal dumping, issues with mental health, and combatting theft of farming equipment and bale burning.

Smith said the Valley’s top concern is homicide, saying there needs to be a reduction of those numbers and that will mitigate the amount of crime in the Valley. Smith, who said he brings 14 years of law enforcement experience to the table, is proposing a program that can change those individuals’ behavior and reduce the use of drugs in the county.

“The only way you are going to change crime in Imperial County, and crime is going to increase, is to change behavior,” Smith said. “If you implement a program that does that, you can reduce crime in Imperial County and reduce the homelessness.”

Miramontes said the No. 1 issue is the no-bail schedule that has been in place since COVID began, meaning crimes have no bail and officers can only cite and release. Miramontes, a 40-year law enforcement veteran, has mentioned this at a previous forum and other campaign events.

“This no bail is really taken a turn within our communities, and I will start working and starting with the judges to amend the bail schedule,” Miramontes said. “The surrounding counties around us have already amended their schedules and we need to do that in Imperial County to help public safety and law enforcement.”

Smith challenged Miramontes’ stance on the no-bail policies, saying that it is not the judge who is in charge of community safety but the sheriff. Smith called it “cowardly” to say the judge is the reason there is no bail.

“You need a sheriff in there that can go to the judge and demand that they change the bail schedule to protect the citizens of Imperial County,” Smith said. “If it takes defying a judge order as sheriff of Imperial County, I would do that for your protection.”

During their introductions, Miramontes told those assembled in the Lions Center that he started his 40-year career in law enforcement in Brawley. Twenty-two of those years have been spent in executive positions, including being undersheriff since 2007.

“Public safety concerns is what is at the forefront right now for the past two and half years,” said Miramontes as part of his introduction. “As sheriff, I will continue to focus on finding public solutions on these and other challenges that we will confront.”

Smith, as a retired deputy and a known social justice advocate, said the cornerstone of his candidacy is transparency and reform, adding he wants to address mental health and the implementation of a citizens’ board.

“When I become sheriff of Imperial County, I will crack down on instances of racial discrimination, corruption, and unethical police behavior that has plagued out community for far too long,” Smith said during his introduction.

The questions asked of the candidates were wide-ranging, and also included topics on the costs of staffing the Sheriff’s office, citing that the office is known for utilizing the most overtime in the county.

Smith said any funding needs to be given back to the community. He feels it should be spent on community services and would be part of his vow to demilitarize the Sheriff’s Office.

Miramontes said the overtime allocation has always been the same, $4,000 and more, and has not changed since the Sheriff Harold Carter administration, yet the demand for sheriff deputies has grown. He added that in 2011 the state pushed the deficit onto local counties, forcing the Sheriff’s Department to cut $1.2 million from the budgets and that took 12 deputies from operations and another eight or seven from another site. Miramontes said that is why overtime is a thing, which he added has been dealt with through 13 different grants.

Agriculture was a big question for the night, asking how the Sheriff’s Office has been helping combat the increased thievery of farming equipment in the Valley. Miramontes said currently the Sheriff’s Office has used grant money to buy high-tech equipment such as drones, cameras, and stamping equipment to label farming equipment and machines to prevent theft. The office also currently meets with farmers, the cattle industry, and other parts of the agri-business community to keep updated on the work.

Smith responded that drones are a waste of resources, saying a drone has never caught a thief and that instead there should be deputies patrolling the areas. He would put more deputies in the rural parts of the county if he were sheriff.