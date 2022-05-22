SAVAPA Seniors Act Out for the Win

EL CENTRO — For four seniors in the Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts theater program, a standing ovation is in order for an “unprecedented” showing in the Fullerton College High School Theatre Festival competition.

Alexandra Zaragoza, Grant Becker, Justice Loyola and Daniella Contreras will graduate in a few weeks having achieved something no other SAVAPA students have done since the arts program began participating in the 41-year-old theater competition — they won big for their acting talents.

The 17-year-old Alexandra placed first in the category of classical dramatic monologue for her performance of a wife in a dysfunctional marriage. Becker and Loyola, both 18, placed first in contemporary humorous ensemble. Daniella Contreras, 17, placed second in contemporary dramatic monologue.

“I didn’t think my monologue was as strong as I thought it was, but I guess (SAVAPA Coordinator and Director Chris) Spanos was right when he said he really saw potential,” Alexandra said during an interview on Friday, May 20. “I was still shocked to have gotten even first place.”

Southwest High School seniors Alexandra Zaragoza (from right) and Daniella Contreras chat during an interview about their recent wins in the Fullerton College High School Theatre Festival competition. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

SAVAPA Coordinator and Director Chris Spanos said the wins were “unprecedented” but well earned. SAVAPA has been attending the Fullerton festival since 2013 when Spanos took over as coordinator of the program. Since then, most of the students have made it into the Top 10 of different categories; this is the first time any have won their respective categories.

Nineteen entries were sent from SAVAPA and judged among a field of what can be around 40 to 50 high schools from around Southern California.

“These are college professors and industry experts proclaiming my students, my program, have the best in their category. Man, it validates all our hard work, and I just can’t be prouder,” Spanos said on Friday inside the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater at Southwest High School. “It validates that we are doing something right; it feels good.”

All four Southwest High seniors have been in the SAVAPA theater program since their sophomore year. The only student who missed a year was Justice, who didn’t participate during the 2020-2021 quarantine season.

Alexandra said she got into the program because of her cousin’s involvement and her own interest in the performing arts, hoping she can turn her experience with theater into a career in the film industry, such as directing and producing.

“SAVAPA has taught me a lot of communication skills and has helped me get out of my comfort zone, and being comfortable with being uncomfortable on stage,” said Alexandra, who has plans to transfer to University of California, Santa Barbara.

She said she is still in shock that she won first place, adding she wasn’t sure her performance was good enough when it was submitted. Constructive feedback and teasing from the younger students gave her the boost she needed to make it to the top of her category, she said.

Grant and Justice secured SAVAPA’s second big win in the “contemporary humor ensemble,” comedy being the wheelhouse of both students.

In joining SAVAPA, Grant originally wanted to be part of the stage tech crew but was unable to due to the collapsing of that particular class when he got into high school. A friend convinced him to join the theater program itself, and the rest is a history of wacky people, good friends, and bringing smiles to people’s faces.

“I like the environment when it’s more laid back before we have to get serious and act,” said Grant, who plans to attend San Diego State University. “I don’t like having the pressure on me of being dramatic.”

Justice was inspired to join by SAVAPA performers when he was in middle school, loving the interaction between the performers and their skills of bringing out characters in their performances. That confidence he first saw on stage is something he’s gained through the program.

“I have so much more confidence. Way back when I had no confidence in myself … It does wonders for my self-esteem,” Justice said. “I’ve gotten funnier, I’ve gotten more sincere with people, and I’ve come to realize more stuff about myself and like myself more.”

Grant and Justice said they had been planning their skit ensemble they submitted to Fullerton since sophomore year, which is a conversation between a nervous college freshman and the college interviewer, with Grant stating when he first discovered the piece he said, “that will be my senior performance.”

Justice Loyola (right), 18, a senior in the Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts theater program, talks about being recognized for the comedy ensemble performance in the Fullerton College High School Theatre Festival competition while his ensemble partner Grant Becker, 18, also a senior, looks on. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It still catches me by surprise that we got first place,” said Justice, who plans to attend University of California, San Diego. “We never really thought about the competition of it, we just thought about having fun with the piece.”

Much like Alexandra, Daniella Contreras was not sure about her piece. It also took urging from Director Spanos to get her to go with the “contemporary dramatic monologue” piece that earned her a second place. This was the culmination of an overall rewarding experience in SAVAPA.

“I’ve met so many people I have been able to bond with, and I feel we all kind of have the same personality but in our own ways,” said Daniella, who also plans to enroll at UCSD. “We are able to make the same jokes and we just get each other’s humor.”

The Fullerton College High School Theatre Festival was started in 1981 as a day to bring together theater students for a day of competition, instruction, and comradery. Over the years more than 20,000 students from more than 150 schools have attended the festival from both around California, and some from out-of-state. Students compete in many different categories of theater, including monologues, ensembles, musicals, costume design, stage design, make-up design, and more. Unlike previous years, the 2021-2022 competition was not live and was done through videos of student performances submitted to the festival to be judged by college professors, industry experts and even big-wigs like Seth MacFarlane, creator of “Family Guy” and creator and actor on Hulu’s “The Orville: New Horizons.”

With Fullerton and the final SAVAPA production of the year passed and their senior years coming to an end, all four student performers say they do plan to return for future SAVAPA performances and to cheer on the younger performers, just like previous alums have done for them.

The announcement of Alexandra Zaragoza’s win comes at 1 minute, 19 seconds in the video. The announcement of Daniella Contreras’ placing comes at 3:39. Justice Loyola and Grant Becker’s announcement comes at 5:40.