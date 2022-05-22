HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School softball team has an impressive playoff resume and that experience showed on Saturday, May 21, when the Vikings defeated Our Lady of Peace Academy of San Diego, 5-3, in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs.

The Vikings (20-8 overall) scored four of their five runs via passed ball or wild pitch and took advantage of their overall team speed, capitalizing on seemingly every Pilots’ error.

Imperial Valley League champion Holtville is the top seed in the Division III playoffs and defeated eighth-seeded Imperial, 5-4, in walk-off fashion on Thursday, May 19. On Saturday, the Vikings grabbed a quick 2-0 lead they’d never relinquish against the fourth-seeded Pilots.

Holtville High School sophomore Brooke Strahm leaps to make a catch during the Vikings’ 5-3 victory over Our Lady of Peace Academy in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs in Holtville on Saturday, May 21. The Vikings now advance to face Calexico in the Division III semifinals at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, in Poway. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Our Lady of Peace now heads to the loser’s bracket of the tournament and will need to win three games in order to reach the championship game on Saturday, May 28.

Holtville now faces third-seeded Calexico in a 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, semifinal for a spot in the championship game. The loser of the semifinal will drop to the loser’s bracket and have to win a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 26, in order to reach the championship game.

All of the action on Thursday is scheduled to take place at the Poway Sportsplex. The championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the University of California, San Diego.

Against Our Lady of Peace, Holtville used its playoff experience of winning the Division IV championship in 2021 to take advantage of the Pilots’ mistakes. The Vikings scored twice in the bottom of the first inning without the benefit of a hit.

Junior Kamryn Walker was hit by a pitch leading off the game, moved to third on a Pilots’ error and scored on a sacrifice fly. Sophomore McKinzie Toth got aboard on the error, stole second, moved to third on the sacrifice fly and scored on a passed ball.

“When we get our speed into scoring position we know we have to be ready to take the extra base,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fifth-year head coach. “But it’s got to be a mindset where you want to take the base. There were some passed balls today where it only got a few feet away but our girls were ready to go.”

In the circle, Holtville junior Kalli Strahm was looking sharp through three innings, not allowing a hit. Offensively, the Vikings got her a 3-0 lead in the third when Walker tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

The Pilots scored twice in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2, but Holtville would extend the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Walker doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Walker, the Vikings’ leadoff hitter, finished the game with two extra-base hits and three runs scored.

“The first at bat is kind of watching the defense and seeing how they try to pitch me,” said the 17-year-old Walker. “Hitting is always my first option. After I got hit in my first at bat I knew she was going to pitch me away so I was able to go with the pitch and hit the ball well my next two times.”

In the top of the sixth Our Lady of Peace cut the lead to 4-3 and threatened to tie the game with a runner on third and no outs. But a fielder’s choice grounder to Walker at shortstop and fake throw to first was able to get the runner at third when she wandered too far off the base.

Holtville High School junior Kamryn Walker slides into third base after hitting a triple against Our Lady of Peace Academy of San Diego in a CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoff game in Holtville on Saturday, May 21. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Holtville made it 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth when sophomore Brooke Strahm singled, took second on a groundout, third on another groundout and scored on a passed ball.

Kalli Strahm closed the door on the Pilots in the seventh, allowing a two-out single but getting a fly ball to Toth in center to end the game. Kalli Strahm finished the game allowing three runs on five hits, striking out two and walking none.

“Kalli pitches to contact and works to create outs any way she can,” Snyder said. “We need our defense to be sharp at all times if we are going to be successful.”

Holtville and Calexico split two games this season and with three days to get ready for the third matchup, Snyder said it’ll be key to make sure the girls stay focused.

“We have three days so we’ll be preparing for what we know we’re going to see,” Snyder said. “We’ll keep it light and make sure we keep our focus and confidence high.”