HOLTVILLE — Maintenance crews will close all connector ramps at the Interstate 8 (I-8)/State Route 98 (SR-98) interchange Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repair southeast of here, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The detours for these closures are as follows:

Eastbound I-8 to westbound SR-98: from eastbound I-8 exit at Brock Research Center Road and turn left, turn left onto Evan Hewes Highway to westbound SR-98

from eastbound I-8 exit at Brock Research Center Road and turn left, turn left onto Evan Hewes Highway to westbound SR-98 Westbound I-8 to westbound SR-98: from westbound I-8exit at State Route 7 and turn left to SR-98

from westbound I-8exit at State Route 7 and turn left to SR-98 Eastbound SR-98 to eastbound I-8 (Tuesday only): at the terminus of eastbound SR-98 turn right onto Evan Hewes Highway, turn right at Brock Research Center Road to eastbound I-8

at the terminus of eastbound SR-98 turn right onto Evan Hewes Highway, turn right at Brock Research Center Road to eastbound I-8 Eastbound SR-98 to westbound I-8 (Wednesday only): from eastbound SR-98take eastbound I-8, exit at Brock Research Center Road and turn left to westbound I-8

