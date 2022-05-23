Vandal Blasts Off on 16 Windshields at Planet Fitness

EL CENTRO — “This is why I don’t go to the gym.”

Some version of that quip was popular on social media on Sunday, May 22 among those who caught wind of a vandalism spree on vehicles in front of Planet Fitness in El Centro that morning.

For the owners of the 16 vehicles that had their windshields smashed in, that joke probably wasn’t all that humorous.

El Centro police officers were called out to the fitness center at 1910 N. Imperial Ave. at 10:18 a.m. to reports of a male adult breaking windows on vehicles, according to a press release. When officers arrived, they found a man matching witnesses’ description carrying a baseball bat. Witness confirmed that he was indeed the vandal, and he was taken into custody.

Arrested on felony vandalism counts was a 30-year-old transient named Jaime Manzo of San Pedro. He was booked into Imperial County jail. He was still in custody as of Monday morning, May 23.