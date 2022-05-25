County Board Holds Court in Calexico

CALEXICO — Imperial County held its first off-site Board of Supervisors meeting in more than two years, drawing criticism from a Calexico official over the county’s choice of location: Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico.

Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña, who openly identifies as a homosexual male, spoke out during the public comment section of the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday evening, May 24, expressing concerns he has heard from Imperial County’s LGBT+ community, claiming that they felt that the location choice violated the separation of church and state.

Ureña went on to accuse Vincent Memorial of discriminating against LGBT+ students and being elitists, before also commenting that the county has not done enough community outreach over Lithium Valley and admonishing the county for using county staff to translate for Spanish speakers.

“A lot of members of the LGBT community are not happy with the choice of venue (for this meeting). Some of them attended Vincent Memorial and was traumatized by the school. Some of them attended this school and were discriminated against for nothing more than their sexual orientation,” Ureña said.

District 1 Supervisor and board chair Jesus Eduardo Escobar defended his choice in location, explaining that he chose Vincent Memorial because it was his alma mater.

“I attended Vincent Memorial, and I am proud of this school … and my parents struggled to pay my tuition every month,” Escobar said.

Meanwhile, several of the issues on the action agenda of Tuesday’s meeting were Calexico-centric topics. The New River and the Calexico alley-paving project were high on the agenda.

New River Improvement Project Manager Jose Angel presents on the updated cost of the New River Improvement Project during the off-site Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 24. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

New River Improvement Updates

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors received an update on the New River Improvement Project, which directly addresses the polluted waters as they flow north from Mexico. Part of the presentation was to explained a more than $5 million increase in the cost of the project.

When the New River Improvement Project was initially awarded in 2018 in collaboration with the city of Calexico, the county estimated that the project would cost $27,619,875, said Jose Angel, New River Improvement Project manager.

As of April 28, Angel estimated that the price of the project would be increased to $34,270,900, with Angel attributing the increase in cost to inflation and supply-chain issues relating to the war in Ukraine. He assured the Board of Supervisors the California Environmental Protection Agency would cover the additional cost.

“(CalEPA) are not going to let us down, and they are not going to put this project back on the shelf. They are moving to secure us the additional funding, though I am not sure how they are doing it,” Angel said.

This project will have three components, starting with an automated trash-screen diversion structure south of the Second Street bridge where the river crosses the international border, which is estimated to cost $8,266,018.

The second part of the project will see the encasement of the river from north of the bridge to where the river reaches the All-American Canal in a 72-inch pipe, which is estimated to cost $20,684,460.

The final part of the project is a pumpback system/force main that will tie into the city’s wastewater treatment plant, clean a portion of the river water and provide for a “freshwater” stream along the river basin in the area, which is estimated to cost $5,320,422.

The final price of the project will be revealed sometime after June 6, when all bids on the project are due. Once the bids are submitted, the county will choose a developer to begin construction, with plans for a groundbreaking to occur sometime in the summer of 2022.

“I promise we are almost to construction,” Angel said with a laugh.

Air Pollution Control District’s Administrative Analyst Marco Perrone provided an update on a $3.35 million federal grant was awarded to the city of Calexico through the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District, which will see 3.46 miles of unpaved alleys paved during the off-site Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 24. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Air Pollution Control District Projects

As part of the Board of Supervisors’ focus on the city of Calexico, Air Pollution Control District Administrative Analyst Marco Perrone provided an update on a $3.35 million federal grant awarded to the city of Calexico through the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District, which will see 3.46 miles of dirt alleys paved.

The 3.46 miles of unpaved alleyway are located south of Highway 98 in Calexico’s city center and will be worked on in three phases. The first phase will begin in the center of Calexico, before moving to the east side of the city in phase two, completing 22 alleys in phases one and two.

Phase three will include an additional 19 alleys in the west side of the city, making for a total of 41 alleys within the city.

This project is specifically intended to improve air quality by reducing the amount of particulate matter 2.5 and 10 in the environment, which are the fine particles that can cause breathing problems for those with compromised lungs.

This project is funded though the EPA’s Targeted Airshed Grant Program, which assists local air pollution control agencies with funding to develop plans and implement projects to reduce air pollution in the nation’s areas with the highest levels of ozone and PM 2.5 concentrations, such as Imperial County.

“The Alleyway Project has a project period of five years, so we will be working on this project for the next five years,” Perrone said.