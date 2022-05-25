‘Credible Threat’ Prompts ECRMC Lockdown

EL CENTRO — A person is alleged to have threatened to kill doctors at El Centro Regional Medical Center, prompting the hospital and its affiliated facilities to be placed on lockdown the morning of Wednesday, May 25.

Though Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward did not disclose the nature or timing of the alleged threat during a Facebook livestream that announced the hospital’s actions, he did state in a phone text an hour after the livestream that the threat was made in person by an individual who had visited the hospital and made the threat against physicians.

As part of the precautionary measure, the hospital, surrounding offices and clinics were placed on lockdown and police had remained onsite throughout the morning, he said.

“Everyone is aware of the situation that were going through right now,” Edward said in a more than three-minute video on ECRMC’s Facebook page broadcast at 9:14 a.m.

The person who made the alleged threat is not affiliated with ECRMC, Edward said in a text message.

The El Centro Police Department was investigating the incident and offered an assurance to the public that the community was not in any immediate danger.

“The Police Department takes any threat serious and is actively investigating this and hoping to bring this to a conclusion in the very near future and certainly before the end of the day,” Deputy Chief Robert Sawyer said.

“We have no information that members of our community in the surrounding area are in any danger or that anybody is at large that poses a concern to the public.”

The decision to livestream an announcement about the alleged threat to the public was motivated by a desire to dispel any rumors about the incident, Edward said in a text messsage.

The city of El Centro’s mayor, as well as the hospital board’s president were also advised of the incident and have been supportive of the hospital’s actions, Edward said during the livestream.