Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 14-23

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 17 through May 23.

TUESDAY, MAY 17

7:13 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Dune Buggy Flatts sand dunes near Winterhaven for reports of a dead body floating in a canal.

8:04 a.m.: Deputies were called to the Highway 86 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Salton City after a subject approached the checkpoint on foot saying he had been assaulted and requesting medical attention for a foot injury.

5:01 p.m.: A female subject called 911 from the Salton City area to report that she had stopped to pick up a male subject who was walking and the male subject took her keys.

5:34 p.m.: A juvenile subject called 911 from Maple Avenue in Heber and told dispatchers they were upset because they had to clean the bathroom.

5:50 p.m.: Deputies responded to Sunbeam Lake for reports that a 60- to 70-year-old female subject was in the lake yelling and causing a disturbance.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

1:26 a.m.: An anonymous caller reported hearing a large disturbance near the Slab City Hot Springs. The caller reported hearing several subjects arguing, somebody crying and a dog being hurt.

12:26 p.m.: The Quechan Police Department in Winterhaven requested assistance for reports of an uncooperative male subject possibly carrying a firearm in the 400 block of Quechan Drive.

2:38 p.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance from deputies at the scene of a possible drive-by shooting on H Street.

8:42 p.m.: A resident of Black Sea Avenue in Salton City reported being assaulted by his roommate who was possibly under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8:22 p.m.: Deputies responded to a 911 call on Cal Avenue in Salton Sea Beach. The caller advised that she was asleep, heard an explosion and woke up to find her 32-year-old son with burns to his face and hands and “barely breathing.” She suspected that the injuries were caused by a fireworks accident.

8:42 a.m.: U.S. Border Patrol agents reported finding a deceased subject under a railroad culvert on Sidewinder Road near Winterhaven.

11:03 p.m.: Deputies responded to a residential structure fire on Kirk Avenue in Salton City.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

6:15 a.m.: Deputies responded to a two-alarm trailer fire on Main Street in Westmorland with possible people still inside the home.

6:32 p.m.: Deputies received reports of an unresponsive female subject in the Holtville Hot Springs. The reporting party told dispatchers that the woman had her head above the water and appeared to be breathing.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

6:08 a.m.: Deputies responded to a residential structure fire on Robin Avenue in Heber.

5:51 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a male subject wearing San Diego County inmate clothing walking around the area of Sinclair Road in Calipatria.

MONDAY, MAY 23

2:12 p.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance with apprehending a group of seven subjects suspected of committing armed robbery in the city.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, MAY 17

7:43 a.m.: A male subject called deputies from the corner of Ninth Street and Olive Avenue to report that a man had pulled a handgun on him while he was out looking for his dog.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

2:52 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a male subject with no shirt carrying a machete and hiding behind vehicles at the Family Dollar store on Fifth Street.

MONDAY, MAY 23

2:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic accident near Holtville High School. No injuries were reported.