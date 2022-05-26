Binational SDSU-IV Grads Celebrate with Family

MEXICALI — San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Cross-Cultural Center hosted the first “Building Bridges” binational graduation ceremony meant to create a celebratory space for family members who were unable to participate in the main graduation held recently in Calexico.

A total of 44 students were celebrated for completing their Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, or teaching credentials, in Casa de la Cultura in Mexicali on May 14.

“Esta histórica ceremonia está dedicada a construir conexiones entre la frontera de EE. UU. y México. El propósito de esta ceremonia es brindar a los graduados cuyos familiares inmediatos no pueden cruzar la frontera, la experiencia completa de celebrar juntos la realización de su logro académico” Cross-Cultural Center Director Dr. Vannessa Falcon Orta said of the event.

“This historic ceremony is dedicated to building connections between the U.S. and Mexico border. The purpose of this ceremony is to provide graduates whose immediate family members cannot cross the border with the full experience of celebrating together the completion of their academic achievement,” Falcon Orta said in a translation of her earlier statement.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Cross-Cultural Center held its first “Building Bridges” graduation ceremony in Mexicali on May 14 for 44 students with family in Mexico who could not cross the border to attend the main graduation. | COURTESY PHOTO

Falcon Orta had a vision since before the pandemic started of fighting for the needs of transfronterizx students. This graduation is a major milestone in her journey of advocating for the transborder community.

“I am glad to see that the community of people who know the struggles of being divided by the fence is being seen, heard, and changes are being made.” Said Vanessa Cantu, a graduate with a B.A. in psychology.

For Emely Melendez, a graduate with a B.S. degree in criminal justice, the ceremony was an important one she wanted to share.

“My parents live in Calexico and they were able to attend the SDSU-IV one, yet my husband was not because he is not able to cross la frontera. He paused his estudios to work and for me to continue studying,” Melendez said. “He is part of this achievement because as well as my parents he pushed me forward whenever I did not feel like going on anymore. We are a team and I wanted him to see me physically walking through a stage. We had accomplished one more step together.”

It was a historic moment for transfronterizx students and their families. A transfronterizx student is one who commutes through the border to pursue their dream of higher education. In most cases, transfronterizx students have been left out of the conversation and their needs have not been seriously addressed in the past. Doing just that is written into the Cross-Cultural Center’s mission statement: “CCC is focused on supporting the success of our diverse student community through programs and events centered on their social justice, inclusion, and validation.”

The ceremony included speeches from SDSU-IV Dean of Students Dr. Enrique Villegas, the Secretary of Education of Baja California, Gerardo Solis Benavides, and Associate Vice President for International Affairs at SDSU, Dr. Cristina Alfaro.

Keynote speaker and ceremony organizer, Gilberto Reyes Morgan, a Xicanx Studies professor and mentor to many of the graduates, gave the students some heartfelt advice during his speech:

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Cross-Cultural Center held its first “Building Bridges” graduation ceremony in Mexicali on May 14 for 44 students with family in Mexico who could not cross the border to attend the main graduation. A group photo shows all involved. | COURTESY PHOTO

“No se olviden que son Mexicalenses, Cachanillas, Del Valle Imperial … Hagan lo que hagan, háganlo con amor porque lo que haces con amor, está bien hecho … El buen mentor es el que enseña a sus alumnos a ser mejor que el mentor y todos ustedes van a ser mejor que yo.”

Translated to: “Don’t forget they are from Mexicalenses, Cachanillas, from the Imperial Valley … Whatever you do, do it with love because what you do with love is well done … The good mentor is the one who teaches his students to be better than the mentor, and all of you are going to be better than me.”

The celebration continued after the ceremony with professional photography for the graduates and their families. Son jarocho music played by La Pura Pulpa and the catering from Chiang’s Bistro brought authentic Chinese appetizers to offer a taste of the diverse cultures the borderlands offer us.

This event would not have happened without the student support of grassroots organizing and volunteers from SDSU-IV Associated Students and the Xicanx Sin Fronteras Club. During the spring semester, students organized through committee meetings and networked with staff around campus to help create a smooth, enjoyable, and more than anything, a memorable experience to celebrate these students’ academic journey.