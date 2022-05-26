Calexico Unified Board Selects New Superintendent

CALEXICO — Arturo Jimenez, assistant superintendent of human resources in the Westminster School District, was selected as the new Calexico Unified School District superintendent by a 4-0 vote of the district board on Thursday, May 26.

As both a strong communicator and Spanish speaker, Jimenez fosters a deep sense of collaboration and brings a trajectory of success to this new role, according to a Calexico Unified press release.

Arturo Jimenez, Calexico Unified School District superintendent

His ability to listen and unite people are trademarks of his leadership style that will elevate the district’s mission to “increase student achievement through a purposeful and effective instructional program that engages all students in academically rigorous learning,” the press release states.

“Based on Mr. Jimenez’s impressive track record, it was clear to the board that he is the perfect person to lead CUSD into the future,” board President Lorenzo Calderon stated in the release. “His reputation as both a problem solver and collaborator assures that our district will pull together to build on our rich tradition of excellent student-centered programs and services. I do not doubt that Mr. Jimenez will be embraced by our students, employees, parents, and the greater Calexico community.”

Jimenez earned his master’s in education administration from Alliant International University and his Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from Chapman University. His career in public education spans 30 years as an instructional assistant, teacher, principal, director, and assistant superintendent.

Since 2017, he has served as assistant superintendent in the Westminster district. Under his leadership in Westminster, an array of strategic initiatives have been developed, including Interest-Based Bargaining, oversight of the School Safety Task Force, and Alternative Dispute Resolution as a certified mediator, according to the press release.

Prior to his tenure in Westminster, Jimenez served as director of human resources in the Santa Ana Unified School District. His 21 years in Santa Ana also included assignments as director of constituency services, elementary principal, assistant principal, program coordinator, and classroom teacher.

The board would like to extend its appreciation to Jimenez and each applicant who demonstrated an interest in the position. Trustees also express their gratitude to CUSD cabinet members, employees, parents, students, and community members who provided invaluable input.

“As we prepare for the opportunities, challenges, and post-COVID hurdles our district faces,” President Calderon stated, “the journey is bright with Mr. Jimenez at the helm.”

Dr. Brian Thurman will continue to serve as Calexico’s interim superintendent until Jimenez arrives in early July. In the ensuing weeks, Jimenez will work closely with Thurman to ensure a seamless transition for all those involved, the release states.

“As a first-generation Mexican-American, the son of migrant farmworkers, I have personally lived the American dream and know the impact education makes in life,” Jimenez stated in the release. “Calexico’s story is my story, and I feel honored and privileged to become part of this wonderful community.”