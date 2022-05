HOLTVILLE — Memorial Day is fast approaching, and the Holtville Chamber of Commerce has donned décor to remind the community of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. A city-wide remembrance will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 around the big flagpole in Holt Park. Art classes from Pine School created decorations for the chamber incorporating red poppies, which have come to symbolize the fact that “some gave all.” | PHOTOS COURTESY OF ROSIE ALLEGRANZA

Holtville Chamber of Commerce. | ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO