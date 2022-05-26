Show Me the (Campaign) Money!

The Calexico Chronicle looked at campaign finance disclosure forms on file with the Imperial County Elections Department for the Imperial Irrigation District, Imperial County Board of Supervisors and Imperial County district attorney June 7 primaries.

The Chronicle used that information to create a searchable database so that information can be easily sorted and analyzed, giving voters a better understanding of how campaign dollars are raised and spent. (See bottom of the page for the Excel file and instructions on how to use it.)

The Form 460 that candidates are required to submit by April 28 can be quite revealing, but that information is only as good as the details it contains. For example, IID Division 1 incumbent Alex Cardenas disclosed a total of $25,659 in monetary contributions in excess of $100, but did not disclose where $1,809 of that amount came from. IID Division 3 candidate Don Campbell spent significantly more money than he raised, begging the question where that funding came from.

A few of the campaign disclosure forms had simple arithmetic errors. Some had missing or incomplete information. And some candidates have not filed any campaign disclosure forms. It is not clear if candidates will be held accountable for late filings or for submitting misleading or incomplete information; that is the Fair Political Practices Commission’s job.

Candidates running for seats on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors have collectively raised more than $198,000 and spent $110,311 on advertising, donations and meet-and-greets, according to campaign contributions and expenditures forms on file with the Registrar of Voters as of May 24.

The Imperial Irrigation District is the most powerful agency in Imperial County. It provides water and power to virtually all of Imperial County, and electricity to part of the Coachella Valley. It holds the largest entitlement to water from the Colorado River, which is the lifeblood of the Imperial Valley’s $2 billion agricultural economy.

The Valley’s powerful ag community has donated considerable amounts of money into Andrew Arevalo and Karin Eugenio’s coffers to unseat Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas and Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo, respectively, and to Gina Dockstader, one of four candidates running for the Division 3 seat. Jim Hanks has held the Division 3 seat since 2006 and is not seeking re-election. Arevalo, Dockstader and Eugenio have received endorsements from the Imperial County Farm Bureau.

Karin Eugenio received the single largest donation, a $10,000 contribution from Horizon Farms LLC, which happens to be owned by John Hawk, who is running for the county Board of Supervisors, District 5.

Gina Dockstader is the only IID candidate to get funding from a geothermal or lithium extraction company. She received two donations from Controlled Thermal Resources for $4,900 each.

Joong S. Kim is the only candidate in the county Board of Supervisors District 1 race to submit his campaign financing disclosures, but his form did not disclose where most of his $2,154 in funding came from. According to his Form 460, Kim has spent $990, mostly on filing fees.

Hawk is the only candidate seeking a seat on the county Board of Supervisors to receive an endorsement from the Imperial County Farm Bureau. Hawk has raised $17,573 and spent $5,726 so far.

Hawk’s opponent in the District 5 race, Carlos Zaragoza, appears to be mostly self-funded. Of the $6,680 he has raised, he contributed $6,380. Zaragoza has spent $3,205.

All four of the candidates running for the District Attorney’s seat have filed campaign finance disclosures.

Jason Amavisca has raised and spent the most money so far, mostly from fellow lawyers. Amavisca has raised $36,199.27 and spent $33,269.65.

Outgoing District Attorney Gilbert Otero has donated $500 to Mario Vela’s campaign, whom he endorsed early on.

A number of candidates were still missing paperwork as of Wednesday morning, May 5. The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has not received Forms 460 from:

Ramon Castro, Imperial Irrigation District Division 3

Jesus Eduardo Escobar, Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 1

Briant Jesus Fabela Luna, Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 1

Ray Castillo, Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5

(Clarification: Several adjustments were made from the print version of this story due to some minor calculation errors.)

BY THE NUMBERS

Imperial Irrigation District

$198,292.09: Total combined campaign contributions raised by IID candidates

$110,311.20: Total combined campaign spending by IID candidates

Candidate raising and spending the most: Gina Dockstader

Dockstader has raised $89,021.55 and spent $35,067

Candidate raising the least: Don Campbell

Campbell has raised $299

Division 1 incumbent Alex Cardenas raised $33,075.86 and spent $26,263.59

Division 1 challenger Andrew Arevalo raised $35,424 and spent $17,126.48

Division 3 candidate Don Campbell raised $299 and spent $7,958

Division 3 candidate Gina Dockstader raised $89,021.55 and spent $35,067

Division 3 candidate Maria Nava-Froelich raised $3,750 and spent $3,659

Division 5 incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo raised $10,965.68 and spent $4,458.01

Division 5 challenger Karin Eugenio raised $25,756 and spent $15,779.12

Board of Supervisors

$26,406.98:Total combined campaign contributions raised by Board of Supervisors candidates

$9,921.59: Total combined campaign spending by Board of Supervisors candidates

Candidate raising and spending the most: John Hawk

Hawk has raised $17,572.98 and spent $5,725.98

District Attorney

$75,842.89:Total combined campaign contributions raised by DA candidates

$67,923.42:Total combined campaign spending by DA candidates

Candidate raising and spending the most: Jason Amavisca

Amavisca has raised $36,199.27 and spent $33,269.65

Signs

Jerry Gauna put up signs for two IID candidates, one Board of Supervisors candidate and one district attorney candidate for a total of $21,290. Gauna put up signs for Alex Cardenas, Gina Dockstader, John Hawk and Edgard Garcia.

Ag Funding

Most of the campaign contributions from farmers and agricultural businesses went to Gina Dockstader, Andrew Arevalo and Karin Eugenio for Imperial Irrigation District; John Hawk for County Board of Supervisors; and George Marquez for District Attorney.

Form 460s in Greater Detail

The Microsoft Excel spreadsheet is easily searchable and sortable.

The Contributions sheet or tab shows all campaign contributions disclosed by candidates. Sorting Column A (Donor) shows to which candidates donors directed their money and how much.

The Expenditures sheet or shows all campaign expenditures disclosed by candidates. Sorting Column A (Recipient) shows where candidates spent their money and how much.

The rest of the sheets show the campaign inflows and spending of their respective candidates.