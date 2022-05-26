POWAY — After losing a heartbreaking semifinal, the Holtville High School softball team pulled itself back up and defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Peace, 4-2, in an elimination game at the Poway Sportsplex here on Thursday, May 26, to advance to the CIF-San Diego Section Division III championship game.

The Vikings (21-9 overall) will get a rematch with Calexico High after the Bulldogs beat Holtville 4-3 in an eight-inning thriller earlier on Thursday, May 26. With not much time to hang their heads, the Vikings were immediately back on the field to face the Pilots after losing to the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been talking about this mentality all year,” said Melissa Snyder, Holtville’s fifth-year head coach. “It’s ‘So what, move forward.’ There’s nothing you can do with what’s happened in the past, whether it’s a strikeout, an error or a loss. We came and talked about the cup being half full.

“We get to see more pitches from a live pitcher and that’s going to prepare us a little more for what’s to come on Saturday.”

Holtville High School sophomore Brooke Strahm reaches up to catch a pop up during the Vikings’ 4-3 loss to Calexico in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals at the Poway Sportsplex here on Thursday, May 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs and Vikings will meet for a fourth time this season at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at UCSD. This time the stakes will be for a CIF championship banner.

“It’s going to be just like how it was today – a dogfight,” Snyder said. “So, it’s going to be fun, high-tempo and we’re excited to be there.”

Both the third-seeded Bulldogs (23-7 overall) and Vikings (21-9 overall) won their respective leagues with Calexico claiming the Desert League title while Holtville took the Imperial Valley League crown. The two teams had met twice this season with Holtville winning the first game but Calexico taking the second.

Two equal teams that know each other well meant for a thriller on Thursday, May 26, in Poway.

Seven innings were not enough between the two schools as the score was knotted at 3-3. Holtville scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead, but Calexico rallied in the top half of the seventh – with two outs – to tie the game.

The entire eighth inning for Calexico belonged to Bulldogs’ senior third baseman Liah Valdez. She doubled with one-out and went to third on a sacrifice bunt. Calexico then got a two-out RBI single from freshman Carolina Chong to score Valdez and take its first lead of the game at 4-3.

Holtville High School junior shortstop Kamryn Walker makes a throw to first base during the Vikings’ 4-3 loss to Calexico in the COF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals at the Poway Sportsplex on Thursday, May 16. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Calexico’s junior pitcher Valeria Ruiz, who was out for her eighth inning of work, gave up a leadoff single to junior Kalli Strahm, then got the first out on a sacrifice bunt and struck out a batter for the second out.

With two outs and Strahm now on third base, Vikings’ junior third baseman Sofie Irungaray stepped to the plate hoping to tie the score. Irungaray hit a hard ground ball up the middle but Ruiz was able to make a diving stop and threw Irungaray out at first to seal the 4-3 extra-inning win and a spot in the championship game.

Calexico’s rally started in the sixth inning when Valdez tripled to the right field corner and scored on an errant throw on the same play. At that point, it once again tied the game up, 2-2.

By scoring in the final three innings, Calexico coach Jenny Lopez said her team continued to grind through and find ways to win.

“They’re resilient. They don’t give up and that’s been our motto, just playing from the first pitch to the last out,” Lopez said. “Leaving everything behind and we’ve talked about leaving your mark on the field and they rallied because they push through anything.”

Holtville, winners of last year’s CIF-SDS Division IV championship, had to stick around and stave off elimination as they faced fourth-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Peace in order to get a rematch with Calexico in Saturday’s championship game.

The Vikings scored two runs in the first inning and scored the 4-2 win over the Pilots. Strahm threw another seven innings in the second game to reach 15 total innings on the day and allowed two runs.

“Kalli did a phenomenal job,” Snyder said. “She’s our workhorse. She wants to be on the mound. She wants the ball. She’s keeping the ball low in the zone and she’s looking for our defense to make plays.”