THE CANDIDATES: Imperial County Assessor

Incumbent Imperial County Assessor Robert Menvielle, elected to the position in 2014 and who ran unopposed in 2018, faces a challenge from within his own office from Appraiser III Ricardo Avila.

The assessor’s main duty is to set values on property. Fiduciary responsibilities encompass managing, planning, organizing and directing all phases of operations in the Assessor’s Office for producing an annual assessment roll, and the assessor is both a manager of employees and an administrator responsible for carrying out the rules and regulations imposed by property tax laws, according to the California State Association of Counties.

As director of the office, the assessor is responsible for the creation and maintenance of all mapping/drafting activities for the Assessor’s Office and creation of new assessor parcels from final subdivisions, parcel maps, lot-line adjustments, record of survey, deeds and miscellaneous documents. Other functions include tax clearances, tax sales descriptions, LAFCO/tax rate area codes, and public inquiries, according to CSAC.

Ricardo Avila

Age: 49

City of residence: Imperial

Family: Single; mother, Carmen Avila; siblings, Salvador Avila, Beatriz Avila, Aide Avila

Ricardo Avila

Current employment: Appraiser III for the Imperial County Assessor’s Office

Employment history: Civil Engineer Tech for Imperial County Department of Public Works; cadastral mapper for Imperial County Assessor’s Office; director of field operations for TESCO/Hale Engineering

Political experience: First time running for an elected position

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Imperial Valley Children Coalition

Education: A.S. from Imperial Valley College, 1993

Reasons for running and top issues: As a current employee of the Assessor’s Office, I am able to see firsthand the issues and concerns that affect the public and the staff. I must improve the communication between departments. I truly believe this is the first step toward strengthening employee engagement, productivity and overall success. I will always maintain all positions in the Assessor’s Office filled to provide a professional service to the public, to better furnish and process the work in a fair and timely manner. I have a vision for the future of the Assessor’s Office, but also have the goals and plans to achieve them. I will always maintain an open communication and relationship with the public, staff and all agencies. The Imperial Valley continues to grow, and we must do the same to keep up with the needs of the public. With my experience as an Appraiser III working in the Commercial/Industrial/Residential section, working in the Mapping Department as a Cadastral Mapper, being a director of field operations for an engineering company, has prepared me to be the next assessor in the Imperial County to provide better service to the community.

I have the Energy, Motivation and Desire to work for the Valley. I encourage you to Vote for Avila this June 7.

Robert Menvielle

Age: 66

Family: Spouse, Marianne Menvielle; daughter, Ashley Gibson; son-in-law, Kenneth Gibson.

City of residence: El Centro

Current employment: Imperial County assessor

Political Experience: Elected Imperial County assessor in 2014; re-elected in 2018

Robert Menvielle

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Rotary Club of El Centro, Executive Board member and past president; Imperial County Historical Society Executive Board member; Central-Southern California Assessors Association, president 2022; California Assessors Association, Executive Board member, Standards Committee Chair, Petroleum Standards Advisory Committee Treasurer, Natural Resources Committee member and founding member of the Geothermal Counties Committee

Education: Calexico High School, class of 1973; Imperial Valley College, Associate Arts, Business, 1975; California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business Management, 1978;

Certificates: California State Board of Equalization, Certificate as an Appraiser for Property Tax Purposes, 1992; Imperial Valley College, Certificate in Real Estate, 1997; Imperial Valley College, Certificate in Legal Assistant, 2001; California State Board of Equalization, Certificate as an Advanced Certified Property Tax Appraiser, 2001

Reason for running and top issues: I have worked diligently to improve the services that the Assessor’s Office provides to the public. I have implemented modern technology that has improved assessment efficiency and customer service. We now have computer assisted mass appraisal programs for residential property sales and residential decline in value reviews. Online business property filing for business owners to electronically file their annual property statements and online access to assessment information and basic property characteristics. Imperial County faces the challenge of population growth which is increasing the demand for public services. Our county is on the forefront of lithium extraction and battery storage facility development. These complex industrial properties need to be accurately assessed so that the county receives the revenue to sustain public services. I have spent the past 29 years serving the public in the Assessor’s Office, first as a property tax appraiser for 22 years and since 2015 as your elected County Assessor. I have the knowledge and vision to move the county forward into this new frontier. I am accessible, dedicated to fair and equitable treatment of all property owners and I have the experience to get the job done!