Barbecue Joint Feels the Heat Over Illegal Fireworks

EL CENTRO — Leroys Backyard BBQ at 401 Broadway in El Centro was the site of the seizure of nearly 130 pounds of illegal fireworks that appear to have been amassed to sell in a fundraiser by the restaurant.

The seizure was made on Thursday, May 27 after a short investigation by the El Centro police and fire departments and city code enforcement, according to an El Centro Fire Department press release.

Although it could not immediately be confirmed, it is believed that Leroys owner Jamaal Weatherspoon was the person arrested and released on site for the possession of dangerous fireworks, advertising the sales of fireworks or pyrotechnic devices, offering for sale dangerous fireworks, and possession of dangerous fireworks without holding a proper permit.

Interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña would not confirm the business nor who was arrested, but in an Instagram story posted on the Leroys Backyard BBQ page, the raid was addressed.

Weatherspoon, who acknowledged it was he answering the phone, hung up on a reporter twice, the last time saying, “I’m not gonna talk about none of that.”

Ceseña said the seizure was the biggest he can remember in at least 20 years. “It’s the largest we’ve confiscated in recent history,” he added.

In California, it is illegal to sell, transport, or use fireworks that do not carry the “Safe and Sane” seal, according to the ECFD release. Between noon on June 28 and July 6 at midnight it is lawful to possess, sell, or display “Safe and Sane” fireworks within the city of El Centro city limits.

Jamaal Weatherspoon poses in front a huge logo at his business, Leroy’s Backyard BBQ, at 401 Broadway in El Centro. Leroy’s is named after his father. | MEGAN JONES FILE PHOTO

“We are concerned with the number of people in our community who are using illegal fireworks, because of the sheer volume of illegal fireworks available and how accessible they have become, we want to remind the public that there are repercussions and consequences to the use of dangerous fireworks,” Ceseña stated in the release.

The fireworks confiscated on Thursday were made in China, the chief told the Calexico Chronicle.

Thursday’s seizure was part of the Fire Department’s efforts to curb the “illegal sales and use of dangerous fireworks within the city of El Centro.”

When asked if that amount of fireworks is considered a felony or a misdemeanor offense, Ceseña called it a “wobbler charge,” that ultimately is up to the local district attorney.

El Centro police were not immediately available for comment on the arrest and release.

Leroys appears open about the seizure on the Instagram post to some extent, making reference to the fact that fireworks sales were well-intentioned.

El Centro fire and police departments “literally took everything … All the donated fireworks and profits that were going towards our August back to school backpack and school supplies giveaway for the community are gone … This one really hurts I’m not going to lie. Sucks when you try your best to help out your community and this happens,” the Instagram story reads.

“Some are going to say ‘Well, they’re illegal’ My response would be ‘what are you doing to help the children in your community?” the story concludes.

One of the arrest counts mentioned that the fireworks were advertised for sale. Ceseña said the sales in this case were on the social media site of the business which he would not name. The social media posts are what ultimately led police and fire to the business which he would only refer to as being in the 400 block of Broadway.

Aside from Leroys Instagram story post, no other reference to fireworks sales could be found on the business’ social media pages.

A screen shot of Leroys Backyard BBQ’s Instagram story is shown.

The El Centro Fire Department reminds the public that it is dangerous and illegal to purchase, possess, and discharge fireworks commonly known as skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, and other fireworks that explode, go into the air or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner, according to a press release.

The use of illegal fireworks continuously poses a major threat that results in firefighters responding to numerous fires and medical emergencies across our county. The use of illegal dangerous fireworks results in severe burns, amputations, blindness, and, in some cases, death, the press release states.

“The reality is that the use of illegal bottle rockets and firecrackers are dwarfed by the heavy importation and use of aerial shells rivaling or surpassing those used at most public displays,” El Centro fire Battalion Chief Brad Chapin stated. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face severe fines and even arrest. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest fire station.

Illegal fireworks are a big issue for the city of El Centro at the moment. In the run up to Independence Day, the El Centro City Council is considering the adoption of a fireworks ordinance that would hold a resident accountable for the use of any illegal fireworks on property that is under its control.

The city’s proposed ordinance, similar to what the city of Brawley adopted last year, comes in response to residents’ increasing complaints about the use of illegal fireworks on and around the Fourth of July holiday.

The proposed law would mirror “social host” ordinances that hold property owners liable for gatherings where alcohol is served excessively, or to minors.