PHOTOS: Imperial Holds McDonald’s Ribbon Cutting

IMPERIAL — Imperial celebrated the opening of its first national fast-food restaurant and its newest business, McDonald’s, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony under the mid-morning sun on Thursday, May 26.

Organized alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and the city of Imperial, the ribbon cutting featured speakers such as Imperial Mayor Pro Tem Katie Burnworth, regional chamber board President Anne Irigoyen, and McDonald’s owner, Abe Martinez.

Performing to celebrate the opening of this new business was McDonald’s neighbor, the Frank Wright Middle School Band, playing everything from “Rock and Roll Part II” by Gary Glitter to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.

Stefany Yunka (right), Frank Wright Middle School’s band director, leads the Frank Wright Middle School Band during the McDonald’s ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 26 in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

McDonald’s owner Abe Martinez thanks all in attendance for coming to celebrate the opening of his new restaurant during the McDonald’s ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 26 in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Imperial Mayor Pro Tem Katie Burnworth speaks during the ribbon cutting of Imperial’s newest business, McDonald’s, as Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce board vice president Bari Smith Bean listens on Thursday, May 26 in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO