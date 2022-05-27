EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announced that an error was made in the ballots for part of a precinct located in the city of Brawley for the Imperial County District 5 supervisor race.

The registrar’s primary goal is to have all impacted voters safely and securely cast their correct ballot, according to a county press release that went out on Friday, May 27.

The three candidates running for the District 5 supervisor position are incumbent Raymond Castillo, John Hawk, and Carlos Zaragoza.

The county became aware earlier in the week after receiving notification from a Brawley resident; the ballot did not have the District 5 supervisor race listed. After further investigation, the registrar’s office identified that a portion of precinct No. 511130 located on the east side of Brawley was incorrectly assigned the wrong precinct, according to the county’s press release.

To correct the error, the incorrect ballots have been suspended and the registered voters within the identified area will receive a new and accurate one. New and accurate ballots were being mailed on Friday, May 27, and impacted voters should expect to receive them within the coming days.

Once received, voters should immediately dispose of their old ballot. Additionally, an informational document detailing the situation and highlighting the voter’s multiple voting options will be included with the new ballot. If a voter has already returned a completed ballot, he or she can still use the new ballot to vote.

Every voter who received an inaccurate ballot will receive a corrected ballot. The registrar’s office takes election security extremely seriously and stringent tracking measures are in place to guarantee that a voter can only cast one vote, the county stated in its release. That process includes:

Redundancies built into our Registrar of Voter’s system to ensure every voter is allotted only one voted ballot

Sorting systems will not accept any replacement ballots that are submitted if a voter has already voted in person

For more information, visit the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ website at www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org or contact their office at 442-265-1060.