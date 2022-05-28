Calexico Chronicle and Holtville Tribune journalists and contributors had a strong showing at the annual California Journalism Awards, which recognizes the state’s best work from 2021 judged by their peers.

Chronicle and Tribune journalists and contributors captured four first-place awards, four second-place awards, and went on to place third and fourth two times each.

“I’m very proud of my editor and our writers and photographers; their professionalism and their dedication is what contributes to our success,” Publisher Brenda Torres said. “Their talents and continued efforts are instrumental to the growth of this organization.”

The California Journalism Awards is organized by the California Newspaper Publishers Association. This year’s contest received 2,800 entries from print, digital and campus publications. The Calexico Chronicle/Holtville Tribune did not enter the 2020 competition.

Breaking News

1st Place – Richard Montenegro Brown, Camilo Garcia Jr., Marcie Landeros

Our deep coverage of the collision that killed Imperial County sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo and injured several agriculture workers in late June and July 2021 does not unfold the way it did without the efforts of photographer Camilo Garcia Jr., who conducted interviews at the scene.

Chronicle/Tribune staff also was awarded third place for Breaking News for the coverage of the crash outside Holtville that killed 13 people in March 2021. Much of the work on that story was done by Editor Richard Montenegro Brown and Reporter Julio Morales.

Profile Story

1st Place – Richard Montenegro Brown and Julio Morales

Within a couple days of the March 2021 migrant crash near Holtville that killed 13 people, Richard Brown and Julio Morales worked on a profile together about two of the deceased, Yesenia Cardona, a 23-year-old Guatemalan woman, and 28-year-old Jairo de Jesus Dueñas Landin of Mexicali. Brown worked on the portion about Yesenia and Morales wrote the part about Landin, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Judge: “The reporters of the first place entry did a remarkable job telling the human cost of human trafficking — in this case the life of a 23-year-old Guatemalan woman trying to escape violence. The deep reporting here kept me reading.”

Feature Story

1st Place – Richard Montenegro Brown

Boyle Heights artist and Imperial Valley native Ernesto Yerena invited Richard Brown out on one of the final nights of a week-long mural project in El Centro meant to pay tribute to those who died from COVID in Imperial County. One judge wrote: “This was a well written story about an important art piece that highlighted and honored the struggles of a community.”

Video Journalism-Other

1st Place – Richard Montenegro Brown

An accompany video with the Ernesto Yerena-COVID mural was meant to capture the vibe the night Yerena invited Richard Brown to the site. He and his friends were listening to a lot of Anderson .Paak. Of course, this publication had to find free music in that vein.

In-Depth Reporting

2nd Place – Julio Morales

“Not only a good scoop, but one that was thoroughly followed up. This offered interesting, divergent viewpoints,” one judge wrote about Julio Morales’ work regarding the use of the Barbara Worth Country Club hotel to COVID quarantine migrants before they were moved out of Imperial County. It was a story that Julio owned and it drew the attention of the New York Times, which used photographer Camilo Garcia Jr.’s photo on the Times’ website last year.

Sports Feature Story

2nd Place – Murray Anderson

Sports Editor Murray Anderson’s feature on the Walker family from Holtville was a highlight of the Holtville Tribune sports section and would have been well-received in any newspaper. One judge wrote: “The combined perspective of various family members helped drive home that this was a family affair.”

Photo Story/Essay

2nd Place – Jimmy Dorantes

Well-known photographer Jimmy Dorantes and former Calexico Chronicle staffer wanted to see the photos he had taken of the surge of Haitian immigrants coming across the border in his former paper. We obliged.

“From the overhead (apparent) drone shot to the close-ups of the two Haitians, this photo essay was very good and captured the danger, the fear, and the extreme heat in the scene,” one judge wrote.

Story Presentation Page Layout & Design

2nd Place – Richard Montenegro Brown, Lisa Burger, Priscilla Brown, Sergio Uriarte

When we built our new website in 2021, its design was very intentional to be reader-friendly and well organized. This award is for story landing pages, that is, what a page looks like once a person clicks from the homepage, which was awarded a third place in the Home Page Layout & Design.

Agricultural Reporting

3rd Place – Antoine Abou-Diwan

Contributor Antoine Abou-Diwan wrote an ambitious piece about the hemp industry in Imperial County and how it did not pan out as hoped. “A huge topic to tackle, and done really well … It’s tough to encapsulate decades of history into a few grafs at a story’s top, but this does it pretty well. Good job,” one judge wrote.

Columns

4th Place – Daniela and Luis Flores

Calexico siblings Daniela and Luis Flores have a standing space in this publication as occasional columnists. Their thorough, well-researched and well-reasoned points of view — no matter how controversial — are a breath of fresh air.

General Excellence (Digital)

4th Place – Calexico Chronicle staff and Publisher Brenda Torres

Although the California Journalism Awards really only celebrates first and second places, we are extremely proud to have placed in the General Excellence category, a category that recognizes journalism, photojournalism, web design, advertising placement, use of video and audio, the whole enchilada.

The Calexico Chronicle print editions competed in the 4,300 to 11,000 weekly division. Holtville Tribune competed in the 4,300 and under weekly division for the Sports Feature Story. CalexicoChronicle.com competed in the 100,000 and under monthly unique visitors division.