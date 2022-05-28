PHOTOS: Memorial Day Projects Blossom from Kids

IMPERIAL — Just a few days ahead of Memorial Day, the children of Blossom Kids Daycare in El Centro were taken on a field trip to the Imperial County Veterans’ Monument outside the county airport.

On Thursday afternoon, May 26, the children filled buckets with sand and planted handmade paper American flags in the buckets to honor the fallen for the upcoming day of remembrance on Monday, May 30.

Along with daycare proprietors and staff members, Georgina Molina-Villegas and Guadalupe Cardoza, the kids were joined by Imperial Irrigation District Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo, whose division includes the airport.

The young children who worked the sand and made the flags might not fully grasp that it was a kid himself who got the monument they visited built in the first place. In fact, it was Molina-Villegas’ son.

Designed in the sweeping shape of an outstretched eagle, the monument was constructed in 2014, the Eagle project of then-teenage Joaquin Antonio Villegas. At the time, he went before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to request (and receive) $100,000 to build the monument, among other fundraising efforts.

Engraved with the phrase, “Freedom is not free,” the mural includes six plaques honoring the six branches of the armed forces. Flying above the memorial are the flags of the United States, the state of California, Imperial County, and the black POW/MIA flag.

Children from Blossom Kids Daycare in El Centro wave small American flags during their field trip to the Imperial County Veterans’ Monument at the county airport in Imperial on Thursday, May 26. The monument was the Eagles Scout project of Blossom Kids’ Georgina Molina-Villegas’ son, Joaquin. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Blossom Kids Daycare in El Centro, with the help of by Imperial Irrigation District Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo (far right, crouching), leaves buckets with hand-colored American flags the children helped make at the Imperial County Veterans’ Monument in Imperial on Thursday, May 26. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO