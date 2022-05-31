CALEXICO — Angelique Martinez, a 14-year-old student at Calexico High School, joined with the numerous speakers gathered at Mountain View Cemetery on Memorial Day to deliver a message to the families of fallen service members.

“Honoring our fallen is one of our most important missions we can carry on as citizens and as friends of liberty and democracy,” Angelique said. “As we stand here with the friends and family of the loved ones who perished in distant and faraway lands, let me just say that we, the living, have not forgotten.”

Angelique Martinez, a 14-year-old student at Calexico High School, speaks to the families of fallen service members during a Memorial Day service at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico on Monday, May 30. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Flags waved neatly in the morning breeze of the balmy Monday morning, May 30, as the annual ceremony organized by the Calexico Baja Runners got underway with a prayer from Father Jose Sosa of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico.

The prayer asked that in honoring those who passed selflessly in service, God care for those who have been left behind missing them. Asking that those who are now living, should not take in vain the loss of their lives but instead teach us to be worthy of their sacrifice.

That is one of the key reasons the nonprofit Baja Runners have been organizing the remembrance yearly for 40 years, honoring those who lost their lives in combat by cleaning the gravestones of each fallen veteran to ready them for Monday’s service.

District 5 Imperial County Supervisor Ray Castillo played his guitar and sang the national anthem, accompanied in vocals by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Jones. As the song went on, a trumpet accompanied the duo, playing Taps to honor the color guard raising of the flag.

The Calexico Police Department Explorers Color Guard members Richard Aguilar, 15, Rafael Valadez, 15, Jaime Martinez, 16, and Christian Alvarado, 20, all from Calexico, stood attentively to guard the flag being raised to full staff then lowered to honor the dead. Three riflemen aimed over the trees as the flag waved at half-staff and three shots rang through the air among the silence of those who had come to honor their service member.

Taps is performed at a Memorial Day ceremony and remembrance at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico on Monday, May 30. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Imperial County Sheriff Raymond Loera read a quote from President Abraham Lincoln to show his gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice these Americans made in the field of battle.

“This … war in which we are engaged falls heavily upon all classes of people but the most heavily upon the soldier, for it has been said that all that a man has will he give for his life, and while all contributes of their substance, the soldier puts his life at stake and often yields it up at his country’s call. The highest merit is then due to the soldier,” Loera continued. “We can assure that those that made the choice to serve and made the ultimate sacrifice can rest knowing they served with the thanks of grateful citizens and knowing they will never be forgotten.”

All the sentiments of the other speakers were echoed by Calexico Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia, who added that the families of the people we memorialize must also be taken care of to give back to them for the sacrifice they have made.

In closing, a blessing was offered to the family of the fallen and as the color guard left its post and Supervisor Castillo and Judge Jones sang, “God Bless America,” joined by tearful attendees preparing themselves to visit the graves of the family members they had come to memorialize.