Driver Attempts to Flee from CBP into Mexico

CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry apprehended a driver that attempted to flee south into Mexico, and in his vehicle was more than 106 pounds of concealed narcotics.

Drugs found concealed in a car whose driver tried to flee into Mexico are shown. | CBP PHOTOS

On May 23, around 10 p.m., a 39-year-old driver applied for admission into the United States from Mexico, driving a 2005 blue Ford Ranger. During the inspection, the CBP officer referred the vehicle and driver for further examination.

CBP officers directed the driver to the inspection area. According to a press release, the driver ignored officers’ instructions and drove his vehicle heading southbound to flee into Mexico. CBP officers quickly responded and apprehended the driver. CBP officers drove the vehicle through a machine, similar to an x-ray, that revealed anomalies in the gas tank and spare tire of the vehicle. A CBP officer with a human/narcotic detector dog screened the vehicle, and the dog alerted. CBP officers searched the vehicle and removed a total of 175 packages of fentanyl concealed in the gas tank and spare tire, weighing a total of 106.57 pounds.

Drugs found concealed in a car whose driver tried to flee into Mexico are shown. | CBP PHOTOS

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.5 million.

“Transnational criminal organization’s attempts to smuggle these dangerous drugs is a constant battle our CBP officers see on a daily basis,” said Anne Maricich, CBP deputy director of field operations in San Diego. “I am glad that the officer’s quick response kept officers and travelers safe and that it did not end in a tragic incident.”

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by Calexico CBP officers.

The driver, a permanent resident, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.