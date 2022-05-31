Farm Smart Program Helps Create a Dietitian

HOLTVILLE — Farm Smart has spent the last 21 years developing a reputation for connecting children and community members alike with its food, but for Kaelyn Minor, Farm Smart is helping to connect her with the job of her dreams.

Minor is an Imperial native who has been studying to become a dietitian through the University of Arizona’s Applied Nutrition Master’s Degree program. This program required Minor to take on an internship, but luckily for Minor, she knew exactly where she wanted to intern.

“It was really important for me to do my internship hours here in Imperial Valley because I’m born and raised in Imperial, and I love it here … My sister has been to Farm Smart events and she loved it as a kid,” Minor said during a Farm Smart event on Friday, May 27 called “Zucchini U-Pick.”

Minor’s time isn’t exclusive to Farm Smart, since she works as a dietetic intern for the University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville.

The Research Center was developed in 1912 through the cooperative efforts of the University of California, growers, and the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

The Research Center studies desert agriculture, field crops, alfalfa breeding, vegetable crops, livestock environmental and feedlot management, irrigation and drainage management, and pest management.

Kaelyn Minor welcomes people as they walked into Farm Smart’s Zucchini U-Pick at the Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Friday, May 27. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Farm Smart serves as the Research Center’s education and community engagement program, with the mission of connecting people to their food by educating them on where the food comes from. This education can take many forms, whether through Farm Smart’s K-12 fieldtrips, its Winter Visitors program, or though U-Picks like the one on May 27.

“When you are able to pick your own vegetables and to actually see and physically hold the vegetables, you can understand the importance of the growing system, and you’re able to participate in the whole system of cooking and feeding yourself,” Minor said.

Minor, along with recently retired Farm Smart employee turned volunteer Stephanie Collins, hosted the Zucchini U-Pick, with Minor greeting people as they walked in and shared healthy zucchini recipes as attendees left.

This opened conversation between attendees, who shared their own recipes not only with Farm Smart representatives but with each other as well.

“At one point we had probably close to a hundred people exchanging recipes … It kind of felt like that Forrest Gump scene where they were describing all the ways to use shrimp,” Collins said.

Zucchini U-Pick

Farm Smart’s U-Pick program is one of its key community engagement programs, where they invite any member of the community from throughout the Valley to come and pick whatever produce they have available at no cost, helping to connect community members to the food they eat.

More than just an educational experience, these U-Pick events have a secondary utilitarian function, helping to clean the agricultural fields at the end of either growing seasons, or in this particular case, the end of the school year.

“We have people of all ages, from seniors to little ones in preschool, to help us clean the fields at the end of our school field trip season … The food doesn’t go to waste that way, and we get a clean field,” Collins said.

This year’s Zucchini U-Pick succeeded in its mission to bring out people of all ages, both the very young and the elderly, despite the high temperatures that May 27 brought, which rose well above 100 degrees.

Four-year-old Luna Lopez shows off a giant zucchini she picked during Farm Smart’s Zucchini U-Pick at the Desert Research and Extension Center in Holtville on Friday, May 27. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Of the many who came out, 4-year-old Luna Lopez could be seen running between the rows of plants to find the biggest zucchini she could, with some almost as big as her, to bring back to her family, or to show the other attendees.

Luna’s uncle, Robert Lopez-Contreras, traveled from Imperial to join his niece, her baby brother, her mother, and grandmother on their trip out to Farm Smart. Lopez-Contreras walked with his niece often, helping her to carry the large zucchini back to her stroller, which they were using to move the vegetables.

“I never seen zucchinis grow big … It’s been a good experience for us today,” Lopez-Contreras said.

Sisters-in-law Sarah and Sunny Stirling attended the Zucchini U-Pick together, picking bags full of zucchini as they walked in between the zucchini plants. Both came in from outside of Holtville to get to the U-Pick, with Sarah coming from Brawley, and Sunny from Imperial.

“I think it’s great that they are hosting events like this and urging everyone to eat healthier … and I am going to eat zucchini for the next year, so my health is already improving,” Sarah said with a laugh.

While Sunny agreed with her sister-in-law that she really enjoyed the event, she disagreed with what part was bringing her joy. Sarah’s focus was primarily on the end result of eating healthier, but for Sunny, picking the zucchini herself is what made the event special.

“I like the experience itself. I get to see how the zucchinis grow and I get to pick out a bunch and see where it comes from,” Sunny said.