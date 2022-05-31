Holtville Vets Lead 10th Memorial Day Remembrance

HOLTVILLE — The 10th annual Memorial Day Remembrance, honoring Holtville’s veterans who did not make it back home from war, was co-hosted by the Bradley-Keffer American Legion Post 138 and the city.

A few dozen attendees gathered in front of the Killed in Action Memorial in Holt Park on Monday morning, May 30 for the remembrance that honored the 33 Holtville residents who died in the service of their country since World War I.

As many of the attendees first arrived, they were greeted by Karen Gibbs, the American Legion Unit 138 auxiliary president, who sat at a small table beside where the remembrance was taking place, selling handmade Memorial Day grave decorations and red felt poppy pins for attendees to wear, explaining the tradition as she sold.

“We use the red poppy to represent the blood our veterans sacrificed in the name of protecting our country,” Gibbs said.

Karen Gibbs, an American Legion Unit 138 auxiliary president, sits at a small table selling handmade Memorial Day grave decorations and red felt poppy pins for attendees to wear during Holtville’s 10th annual Memorial Day Remembrance in Holt Park on Monday morning, May 30. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The money raised by the selling of the decoration and the poppies goes toward the American Legion’s fund to support struggling veterans in the community. This support can come in many forms, from scholarships, to financial support, to providing a sense of community.

“If you are a struggling veteran, or if you know a veteran who is struggling, please reach out to us at 760-791-3159 … We are here to help all veterans,” Gibbs said.

The Memorial Day Remembrance has become a tradition in Holtville, featuring a Post Everlasting Ceremony that honors the fallen by reading their name and having another person respond with a “no response.” A moment of silence is then held before a bell is rung, and then the next name is read.

Leading the Post Everlasting Ceremony werre two Holtville brothers, Arturo and Basilio Castro, with Arturo reading the names and Basilio responding.

During the first World War, Holtville suffered the loss of five men: Fred C. Allen, Noland N. Bradley, Floyd V. Miller, Frank M. O’Conner, and George N. Wells.

World War II saw the highest number of casualties coming out of Holtville, 20 names in total. Those men were: Benny Aguirre, Luis S. Delgado, William G. Gilliland, Silas A. Johnson, Howard R. May, Glen T. Otis, Tiofilo Salinas, Stanley Carey, Paul Flores Jr., Lee A. Harris, Howard V. Keffer, Elmer Ray Miller, Sterling Pails, Russell Whitmer, Amos J. Delozier Jr., Valentino Fusi, Lester Holdridge, Miguel G. Macliz, Martin A. Mitosinka, and Edward Rathert.

Holtville lost two men during the Korean War, James J. La Grange and Thomas Manchester, while losing an additional five during the Vietnam War: Salvador M.L. Bañaga, Kenneth L. Bresheurs, John P. Scoggins, Kurt C. Staab, and Victor Zaragoza.

Two Holtville brothers, Arturo (left) and Basilio (center) Castro, perform the Post Everlasting Ceremony while Carlos Zaragoza (right), commander for the American Legion Post 138, salutes during Holtville’s 10th annual Memorial Day Remembrance in Holt Park on Monday morning, May 30. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The Iraq War saw the final death, Erik H. Silva, who had the bridge coming to Holtville on Highway 115 dedicated to him on Nov 14.

To help keep these men’s memory alive, the American Legion placed individual crosses for each one of the fallen, complete with photos and their unique stories.

“I’ve been coming to these for years, but this is the first time I have walked through the crosses … It’s really beautiful,” Holtville resident Joseph Marlin said.

The Memorial Day Remembrance held another set of Holtville traditions: musical performances from Holtville’s city manager, Nick Wells, and Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo.

Wells sang a beautiful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Castillo performed three songs, two of which, “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” meant to honor all of those who gave their lives to defend the United States.

The American Legion Bradley-Keffer Post 138 in Holtville put out the traditional Missing Man Table, also known as the Prisoner of War-Missing in Action Table or the Fallen Comrade Table, which is a place of honor in some dining facilities of the armed forces in memory of fallen, MIA, or POW military service-members. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CARLOS ZARAGOZA

On a more personal level, Castillo performed “Che La Luna,” an Italian polka, to honor his late father who had served during World War II. While Castillo’s father was not killed in action, he had learned the song while he was stationed in Europe and would play it regularly for his children when he returned from overseas.

The American Legion also participated in the tradition of the Missing Man Table, also known as the Prisoner of War-Missing in Action Table or the Fallen Comrade Table, which is a place of honor in some dining facilities of the armed forces in memory of fallen, MIA, or POW military service-members.

Each piece of the table has a symbolic meaning, such as the small table being set for one, representing the frailty of one prisoner, or is round showing the everlasting concern for our POWs and those who are MIA.

Adding their own spin on this tradition, the American Legion included a single red poppy on the table, creating a beautiful representation of their pledge to always remember those who Holtville has lost over the years.

“That is why we are here, why we have this (memorial) monument in our town. This is why we read what is being published in our Holtville Tribune, because small towns show respect, and they never forget,” Carlos Zaragoza, commander for the American Legion Post 138, said during the ceremony.