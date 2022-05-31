LITTLE LEAGUE: Tournament of Champions Begins

HOLTVILLE — The Little League District 22 Tournament of Champions has two tournaments kicking off this week with play beginning in the Majors (12-and-under) and the Juniors (ages 13 and 14).

Holtville Little League has two teams competing in the Majors TOC with teams Kelly and Hunter. In the Juniors TOC there is only one team representing Holtville and those youngsters begin play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at Samaha Park in Holtville.

The recently concluded regular season for Holtville Little League featured close to 150 players spread out among three T-Ball teams, three Minor B teams, three Minor A teams, two Majors teams and one Juniors squad.

“We had a lot of newcomers that came out this year,” said Jennifer Hulsey, Holtville Little League president. “I think after COVID a lot of parents wanted to get their kids out of the house and back on the field.”

The Minors A Tournament of Champions recently concluded with Holtville’s entrant finishing with a 1-2 record.

The annual All-Star tournaments will get started on June 20 with the 10-under All Stars, followed on June 25 with the beginning of the 12-under All Star tournament. The 12-under division is the group with the opportunity to reach Williamsport, Penn., and play on ESPN in the Little League World Series.

The Juniors All Star tournament is slated to begin on July 5 and that team is made up of many of the same players who won the District 22 12-under Majors All Star tournament last season for Holtville. It was the first Majors All Star championship for Holtville since 1953.