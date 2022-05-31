HOLTVILLE — The Holtville American Youth Football organization is holding football and cheer early-bird registration through Friday, June 3.

Registration is being accepted for players between the ages of 5 and 7 for flag football, between the ages of 8 and 13 for tackle football and for cheerleaders between the ages of 5 and 13.

Holtville American Youth Football will be at Holt Park at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, conducting registration and taking payments for players who have previously registered.

The cost to register is $150 for flag football, $250 for tackle football and the cost for cheerleaders is still to be determined. Parents need to provide a birth certificate and make a payment or set up a payment plan with the organization.

Registration costs will go up after Friday, June 3.

All forms needed can be found through the group’s Facebook page. Search for Holtville Youth Football and Cheer to get to the correct page.

The teams will begin practicing at the end of July and the first games are scheduled for the end of August.

Those interested or seeking more information can message the group through the Facebook page or contact Stacy Britschgi at 760-457-9923.