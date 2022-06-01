E.C. Council to Host Roundtable About Housing

EL CENTRO — The El Centro City Council will convene a special meeting to host a roundtable discussion about the city’s available housing options at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

The roundtable discussion will take place at the city’s Community Center and is expected to be attended by developers, contractors, city staff and the public.

The types of housing options to be discussed will include, but is not limited to, affordable housing, single family housing and other types of housing, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The Community Center is located at 375 S. First St., El Centro.