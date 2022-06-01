IMPERIAL — Following the retirement of long-time Imperial City Clerk Debra Jackson, Imperial’s City Council is asking its residents whether they want to change the city clerk to a hired position, rather than an elected one.

On June 7, residents of the city of Imperial will consider Measure V, deciding if the position of city clerk should be elected or appointed, which is a growing trend within city governments.

According to the city of Imperial’s website, of 482 cities in California, 80 percent hire or appoint their city clerks, rather than having them elected by voters, since the position has so many responsibilities.

The clerk’s office is responsible for publishing notices for public meetings, posting agendas, taking meeting minutes for the number of legislative boards governing the city, and ensuring compliance with state and federal open meeting laws, all of which require extensive knowledge of the laws that govern our cities.

Since Jackson’s retirement in July 2021, city staff have actively fulfilled the duties that a clerk would perform. Staff with the proper training and certifications are handling the day-to-day duties, and Imperial City Manager Dennis Morita is serving as the city clerk in the interim.

“Since the city manager meets all the requirements (to be city clerk), the requirements being that you are a resident of the city of Imperial and to be a registered voter within the city of Imperial, the position was assigned to him,” Alexis Brown, Imperial assistant city canager, said on June 1.

An elected city clerk serves the city in a part-time capacity, making the duties that they perform more ceremonial in nature, while city staff take care of the day-to-day operations.

A hired clerk on the other hand, would be a full-time position, fully able to lead and manage the clerk’s office, but citizens would lose direct control over who is placed in that position.

The loss of control may not have as large of an impact as one might think, since Brown reported that city clerk elections have drawn few candidates, with Jackson having run unopposed for 26 years.

The city of Imperial faced a similar situation just a few years ago with the city treasurer position, which Imperial voted to change from elected to hired in 2018.

“We appointed Laura Gutierrez to the position of treasurer in 2018 … It has worked out really well for us, and she is doing a great job,” Brown said.

Come June 7, should the voters decide to keep the position as elected, the position of city clerk will be placed on the November 2022 ballot for the upcoming General Election, as it has in years past.

“To be clear, the city is not advocating either way, it’s up to the voters to decide if they feel the position should be elected or appointed … we just wanted to ask the question,” Brown said.